Orlando named ‘Best Foodie City’ in the country for 2023

Photo courtesy City of Orlando
Orlando named 'Best Food City'
Personal-finance hub Wallethub released a study this week that crowns Orlando as "The Best Foodie City" in the country for 2023.
The City Beautiful snagged top honors in Wallethub's 2023’s Best Foodie Cities in America
rundown, published online Monday.
WalletHub looked at the restaurant scenes in over 180 U.S. cities and examined data on a multiplicity of factors like affordability of high-quality restos, specialty-food shops per capita, density of grocery stores in the area, restaurant diversity, Michelin stars, and food festivals and craft breweries per capita.
Orlando came in at or near the top of the heap in categories like restaurants per capita, affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants, gourmet specialty-food stores per capita, craft breweries and wineries per capita, number of ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, coffee & tea shops per capita, and number of grocery stores per capita.
Two other Florida cities placed in the top 10: Miami (fourth) and Tampa (sixth). Portland, Oregon, came in second place behind Orlando.
