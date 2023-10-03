Orlando named ‘Best Foodie City’ in the country for 2023

No, really

By on Tue, Oct 3, 2023 at 11:25 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando named 'Best Food City' - Photo courtesy City of Orlando
Photo courtesy City of Orlando
Orlando named 'Best Food City'
Personal-finance hub Wallethub released a study this week that crowns Orlando as "The Best Foodie City" in the country for 2023.

The City Beautiful snagged top honors in Wallethub's 2023’s Best Foodie Cities in America rundown, published online Monday.

WalletHub looked at the restaurant scenes in over 180 U.S. cities and examined data on a multiplicity of factors like affordability of high-quality restos, specialty-food shops per capita, density of grocery stores in the area, restaurant diversity, Michelin stars, and food festivals and craft breweries per capita.

Orlando came in at or near the top of the heap in categories like restaurants per capita, affordability and accessibility of highly rated restaurants, gourmet specialty-food stores per capita, craft breweries and wineries per capita, number of ice cream and frozen yogurt shops, coffee & tea shops per capita, and number of grocery stores per capita.

Two other Florida cities placed in the top 10: Miami (fourth) and Tampa (sixth). Portland, Oregon, came in second place behind Orlando.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Bakery 1908 will bring a full roster of dumplings, dim sum, sweets and boba to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Bakery 1908

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

By Faiyaz Kara

Downtown Orlando’s DoveCote has closed, will relocate to ‘an inclusive community space’

Orlando restaurant openings and closings: The last remaining Dexter’s, Nami Lake Nona, Castle Irish Pub and Huong Viet Restaurant

By Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant openings and closings: The last remaining Dexter’s, Nami Lake Nona, Castle Irish Pub and Huong Viet Restaurant

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

Also in Food + Drink

Pigzza, the enticing barbecue-Italian mashup in Mills 50, leans on the wisdom of crowds

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza on Mills Avenue

‘Nightmare on Orange’ Halloween pop-up to take over Courtesy Bar in October

By Matthew Moyer

Winter Park becomes a little more boozily haunted during 'Nightmare on Orange'

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

By Bao Le-Huu

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive

By Bao Le-Huu

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us