Orlando launches Too Good to Go app to combat food waste; Cows 'n Cabs raises over $1 million for charities

click to enlarge Photo via Cows 'n Cabs/Instagram

Too Good to Go, billed as "the world's largest marketplace for selling surplus food," has launched in Orlando. Their app, aimed to tackle food waste, allows users to "rescue" food through the purchase of "surprise bags" from local restaurants, cafes and stores that would otherwise be tossed into the trash. Visit toogoodtogo.com for more or download the app ...

This year’s Cows ’n Cabs (Nov. 11) raised a staggering $1,020,000 for local children’s charities, including After-School All Stars Orlando, 4 Roots and Winter Park Day Nursery. The Western-themed foodie gala happens every year in Winter Park's Central Park.

