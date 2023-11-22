Orlando launches Too Good to Go app to combat food waste; Cows 'n Cabs raises over $1 million for charities

Good food news to ring in the holiday season

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 12:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Orlando launches Too Good to Go app to combat food waste; Cows 'n Cabs raises over $1 million for charities
Photo via Cows 'n Cabs/Instagram

Too Good to Go, billed as "the world's largest marketplace for selling surplus food," has launched in Orlando. Their app, aimed to tackle food waste, allows users to "rescue" food through the purchase of "surprise bags" from local restaurants, cafes and stores that would otherwise be tossed into the trash. Visit toogoodtogo.com for more or download the app ...

This year’s Cows ’n Cabs (Nov. 11) raised a staggering $1,020,000 for local children’s charities, including After-School All Stars Orlando, 4 Roots and Winter Park Day Nursery. The Western-themed foodie gala happens every year in Winter Park's Central Park.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New champagne bar Flutes to open in Winter Park Village

By Grayson Keglovic

Flutes is set to open in Winter Park soon

Popular Texas donut chain Shipley Do-Nuts opens first Orlando outpost

By Grayson Keglovic

Shipley Do-Nuts has opened its first Orlando outpost on Semoran

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe slings Japanese souffle pancakes to Orlando's food obsessives

By Faiyaz Kara

Japanese souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

Also in Food + Drink

Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe slings Japanese souffle pancakes to Orlando's food obsessives

By Faiyaz Kara

Japanese souffle pancakes at Fluffy Fluffy Dessert Cafe

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru in Mills 50 adheres to the ancient tradition of udon and Orlando's noodle-loving crowds go wild

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

By Chloe Greenberg

New absinthe bar Death in the Afternoon soft opens in Orlando this week

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original

By Faiyaz Kara

Camille, the French-Vietnamese head-turner in Baldwin Park, is a true Orlando original
More

Digital Issue

November 22, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us