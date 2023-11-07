Orlando is Talkin' Tacos with new location of the South Florida restaurant opening this month

Are you ready for birria grilled cheese?

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 11:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
Talkin' Tacos opens this month in Thornton Park - Photo courtesy Talkin' Tacos/Facebook
Photo courtesy Talkin' Tacos/Facebook
Talkin' Tacos opens this month in Thornton Park
Talkin' Tacos, a Miami food truck enterprise, is set to open an outpost in SoDo later this month — its first in Central Florida.

Talkin' Tacos opens a restaurant at 3123 S. Orange Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 17, serving up scratch-made Mexican dishes but also featuring a self-service area where you can whip up your own meal.

Birria is a specialty at Talkin' Tacos, which has gained notoriety for birria dishes including tacos, burritos, grilled cheese and ramen. (Did we stutter?)

The resto opens next Saturday at 6 p.m. with a free order of (yes) birria tacos promised for the first 100 diners in the door.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando food news: Saigon Market and FK Your Diet closing; Kyuramen and Krembo Kosher Bakery opening

By Faiyaz Kara

Swine & Sons has officially taken over the kitchen at The Milkhouse.

Raising Cane’s set to open first of three Orlando locations next month

By Grayson Keglovic

Raising Cane’s set to open first of three Orlando locations next month

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

Hot cocoa churros, edible Letters to Santa mailbox and more new foods at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

By Chelsea Zukowski

Hot cocoa churros, edible Letters to Santa mailbox and more new foods at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party

Also in Food + Drink

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Caravan Uzbek and Turkish Cuisine transports Central Asia's crossroads fare to Orlando

Orlando outpost of KungFu Kitchen dazzles down by Disney

By Faiyaz Kara

Green veggie dumplings

Orlando Beer Festival returns to the Milk District this November

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando Beer Festival returns to the Milk District this November

Danilo's Pasta Bar remixes Italian noodles with Filipino faves and French pops

By Faiyaz Kara

Danilo's Pasta Bar remixes Italian noodles with Filipino faves and French pops
More

Digital Issue

November 1, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us