Orlando is Talkin' Tacos with new location of the South Florida restaurant opening this month

Talkin' Tacos opens this month in Thornton Park
Talkin' Tacos, a Miami food truck enterprise, is set to open an outpost in SoDo later this month — its first in Central Florida.
Talkin' Tacos opens a restaurant at 3123 S. Orange Ave.
on Saturday, Nov. 17, serving up scratch-made Mexican dishes but also
featuring a self-service area where you can whip up your own meal.
Birria is a specialty at Talkin' Tacos, which has gained notoriety for birria dishes including tacos, burritos, grilled cheese and ramen. (Did we stutter?)
The resto opens next Saturday at 6 p.m. with a free order of (yes) birria tacos promised for the first 100 diners in the door.
