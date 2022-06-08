Orlando gets outposts of CrunCheese Korean Hot Dogs, Dave's Hot Chicken, Stuff-A-Bagel, Juan Valdez Cafe and I Heart Mac and Cheese

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Las Vegas-based Korean hot dog joint CrunCheese is set to open July 1 at Waterford Lakes Town Center. Expect epic cheese pulls from their crunchy, gooey wieners ... Also at Waterford Lakes, Dave's Hot Chicken, the Drake-backed Nashville hot chicken chain, has opened its first Florida location ... London House, the former members-only club that recently went public, has opened London House Restaurant, serving "British and European-inspired" cuisine, as well as a cocktail lounge modeled after London celebrity haunt The Ivy ... Taglish, serving Filipino-inspired burgers, chicken sandwiches and bowls, has opened a stall inside Henry's Depot in Sanford ... Florida build-a-bowl chain Fresh Kitchen has opened a location at 3337 Daniels Road in Winter Garden ... Cape Coral-based Stuff-A-Bagel has opened a shop at 13211 Reams Road in Windermere ...

Brew Theory Marketplace, from the team behind Brew Theory in downtown Orlando, will open a 12,000-square-foot food hall at Apopka City Center next summer ... I Heart Mac and Cheese, specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, has opened near the Publix at 931 N. State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs ... Look for the Juan Valdez Café to open in the Trader Joe's plaza in Winter Park this summer ... Sus Hi EatStation has opened their ninth "dojo" at 1172 Tree Swallow Drive in Winter Springs ... Nit Noi Thai Kitchen has taken over the old Chai Thai space on John Young Parkway near Town Center Boulevard in Hunter's Creek ... Bubbakoo's Burritos, offering a host of custom burrito options with more than 20 toppings, has opened at 3042 W. Sand Lake Road near John Young Parkway ... Kathi Rolls, the Curry Ford West Indian joint that opened just before the pandemic shut down the world, has closed.

NEWS + EVENTS: Bite 30, Orlando Weekly's month-long culinary extravaganza featuring numerous restaurants offering multicourse prix-fixe menus for $33, is in full swing and runs until July 10. Visit bite30.com for a full roster of restaurants and menus ... SheZen Mono Hot Pot and local plant-based broth maker Mala Girl will collaborate on a hot pot and hibachi grill dinner at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Edible Education Experience. Seats are limited to 20 people. Email [email protected] to reserve your seat ... In celebration of Pride Month, Ava MediterrAegean in Winter Park has unveiled a rainbow tangerine–olive oil cake. The restaurant will donate 30 percent of the dessert's proceeds to the OnePulse Foundation.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]