Orlando gets first Jollibee location, Chef Jason Campbell leaves Luke's Kitchen and more food news we saw this week

click to enlarge Jollibee

Jason Campbell, the talented chef who made Luke's Kitchen + Bar one of the best dining destinations in the city, is leaving the Maitland mainstay after three and a half years for an opportunity with Team Market Group.



Campbell's last day of service will be Jan. 21, so you have a week to pop in to say so long while sinking your teeth into those crispy octopus lettuce wraps, or blackened fish collar, or Florida strawberries and honey served over Olde Hearth sourdough bread blobbed with sunflower seed butter and whipped farmers cheese. (Tip: snag a seat at the kitchen counter and you'll be treated to a few freebies.)









The long wait for Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee to open the doors of their first Orlando location will end this month. After nearly two years of waiting that began with a cryptic billboard and a couple of teases that came to naught , Jollibee will begin serving up its signature fried chicken in Orlando on Jan. 18.

Natsu Omakase, from the same owner behind the Seafood Dock in Gainesville, will open on the ground floor of the Camden North Quarter building at 777 N. Orange Ave., just across the street and two doors down from Shin Japanese Cuisine.

