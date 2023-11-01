Orlando food news: Saigon Market and FK Your Diet closing; Kyuramen and Krembo Kosher Bakery opening

Plus Swine and Sons takes over the Milkhouse kitchen

By on Wed, Nov 1, 2023 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Swine & Sons has officially taken over the kitchen at The Milkhouse. - photo by Matt Keller Lehman
photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Swine & Sons has officially taken over the kitchen at The Milkhouse.

After 30 years of being part of the Mills 50 community, Saigon Market at 1232 E. Colonial Drive will permanently close around Thanksgiving. The owners are retiring ...

FK Your Diet, the artery-clogging comfort-food restaurant in Edgewood has closed and has been replaced by The Crazy Coconut, offering a roster of slightly less cardiac-arresting breakfast and lunch staples ...

John Zhao, the man behind YH Seafood Clubhouse, Yummy House, Pho 813 and the recently opened Bakery 1908, will open international big-city chain Kyuramen Friday, Nov. 10, inside the University Shoppes near UCF at 3402 Technological Ave. "Kyu" means "nine," and the ramen-ya will offer just that — nine types of ramen in shio, miso and shoyu varieties ...

Krembo Kosher Bakery & Breakfast has opened next to the Whole Foods on Turkey Lake Road, offering everything from Turkish bourekas and mallawach pancakes to ziva pastries and shakshouka ...

Gravity Taproom has opened in NoDo at 777 N. Orange Ave. In addition to a slew of craft brews, Neapolitan-style pizzas and bar bites are also being offered ...

Swine & Sons has officially taken over the kitchen at The Milkhouse. Breakfast sandwiches, platters and bowls are offered until 2 p.m., while smashburgers, sandwiches and salads will be offered until 8 p.m.



Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
