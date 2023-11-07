Orlando food news: Deli Desires owners depart the scene; food events this week

The Walt Disney World Food & Wine Classic goes from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, with more food and beverage selections than ever before. Tasting booths along the resort's causeway will serve 25 dishes (think smoked lamb, congee, pear pecan praline cake and more) along with more than 200 wine, beer and spirits samplings. Cost is $185 (seminars are extra). Visit foodandwineclassic.com for more ...
The Orlando Japan Festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Kissimmee Lakefront Park, with more than 50 vendors (many of them offering food) as well as dance, drumming and martial arts performances. Parking and admission are free.
