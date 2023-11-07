Orlando food news: Deli Desires owners depart the scene; food events this week

Dry your tears, the bialys aren't going anywhere

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 1:52 pm

Gravlax on bialy, a Deli Desires treat - image courtesy of Deli Desires/Instagram
image courtesy of Deli Desires/Instagram
Gravlax on bialy, a Deli Desires treat
Deli Desires owners Hannah Jaffe and Nathan Sloan are saying goodbye to their Colonialtown hotspot and leaving for Tucson, Arizona, to be closer to family. The pair are leaving the deli in the capable hands of partners Tyson Pernell, Elise Ciungan and Cory Bennett ...
The Walt Disney World Food & Wine Classic goes from 5:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11, with more food and beverage selections than ever before. Tasting booths along the resort's causeway will serve 25 dishes (think smoked lamb, congee, pear pecan praline cake and more) along with more than 200 wine, beer and spirits samplings. Cost is $185 (seminars are extra). Visit foodandwineclassic.com for more ...
Fri., Nov. 10, 5:30 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 11, 5:30 p.m.

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort 1500 Epcot Resorts Blvd., Lake Buena Vista Disney

The Orlando Japan Festival goes from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, at Kissimmee Lakefront Park, with more than 50 vendors (many of them offering food) as well as dance, drumming and martial arts performances. Parking and admission are free.
Sun., Nov. 12, 11 a.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park 201 Lakeview Drive, Kissimmee Kissimmee

