Orlando food news: a new tiki bar in Dr. Phillips, a leafy spot for light bites and drinks in Ivanhoe Village, and free doughnuts on June 7

click to enlarge image via Garden Tiger on Instagram Garden Tiger, a sister concept to The Heavy in Winter Park, has soft-opened in Ivanhoe Village.

The recently opened Voodoo Bayou at 7525 W. Sand Lake Road in Dr. Phillips has unveiled a speakeasy concept within the space called Roka Hula, a 21-and-over modern Asian tiki bar promising a "provocative journey into a hidden world of exotic cocktails and exquisite elevated dishes." Just sit in the chairs next to the leopards, pet the spotted kitties and you'll be sipping cocktails with the face of Pablo Escobar in no time ... And speaking of bold cats, Garden Tiger, a sister concept to The Heavy in Winter Park, has soft-opened in a mid-century warehouse at 1900 Alden Road in Ivanhoe Village. In addition to plants and furnishings, Garden Tiger will offer a menu of small bites, drinks and, eventually, brunch ... Persimmon Hollow will close its Lake Eola brewery at 227 N. Eola Drive on May 30 after almost four years at the lakeside location. The DeLand flagship will remain open ... The 6,700-square-foot Park Avenue concept by Artistry Restaurants (Boca, Atlantic Beer & Oyster) we told you about back in December 2022 finally has a name. The Chapman & Chase Lounge will open at 500 S. Park Ave. and celebrate the history of Winter Park. The name is a reference to Winter Park founders Loring Augustus Chase and Oliver Everett Chapman, and the restaurant will present a menu of the best Florida has to offer — fresh fish and seafood as well as locally raised beef and plenty of citrus — in a space inspired by fin de siècle style. An opening date hasn't been announced ... Across the street, Bricks & Bowls is now open and serving its handhelds on house-made, brick-sized foccacia bread, as well as chef-crafted bowls, soups and cookies, at 331 S. Park Ave. ... Tim Liu, the man behind Mikado Sushi in MetroWest and Boku Sushi in Maitland, will open Oza Izakaya, styled after the unpretentious post-work haunts in Kyoto, June 10 at 5310 Central Florida Parkway in Williamsburg.

NEWS and EVENTS:

Bite 30 kicks off June 1 and runs until July 7 with scores of restaurants offering $35 prix-fixe meals. Visit bite30.com for participating restaurants and menus ... Shipley Do-Nuts at 2255 S. Semoran Blvd. will celebrate National Donut Day June 7 by giving away a glazed do-nut to all guests with any purchase ... The Orlando Saigon Night Market takes place from 3-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, at Festival Park featuring 80-plus multiculti food trucks and vendors, live music and DJs, dance performances, food competitions and more. Tickets are $10, or $15 for both days. Follow @saigonnightmarket on Instagram for more info.