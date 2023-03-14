Pizza Bruno is coming to Maitland

Construction of the space likely won't be completed until early next year.

The Pizza Bruno empire continues its northward expansion, with Maitland being the latest beneficiary of Bruno Zacchini's wood-fired pies.

The much-vaunted pizzeria will open a location inside the Maitland Social, taking over the 1,400-square-foot space initially slotted for Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe.

An açai lover's loss is a pizza lover's gain, I suppose.

Zacchini says construction of the space likely won't be completed until early next year, though it's possible he'll open by the holidays.

The Maitland outpost will serve neo-Neapolitan pies of the sort fired up at the original Curry Ford location, not the Jersey-style pies served at Pizza Bruno College Park.

Pizza Bruno's move comes on the heels of Wave Mount Dora announcing it would open a location in the Dap-designed retail development near the intersection of Horatio and Orlando avenues.

Thriving Cocktails (from the folks behind the soon-to-open Lamp & Shade Craft Kitchen) and Urban Body Works are the other tenants who've signed on, as is — and this should be good — Foxtail Coffee. Recall that Bagel Bruno and Foxtail Coffee dissolved their partnership last year.

There's certainly no love lost between the two, so it'll be interesting to see just how social the Maitland Social turns out to be.


