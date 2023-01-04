Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern snapped up by Team Market Group

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 11:53 am

St. Matthew's Tavern is now owned by TMG - Photo courtesy St. Matthew's/Facebook
Photo courtesy St. Matthew's/Facebook
St. Matthew's Tavern is now owned by TMG

Team Market Group closed out 2022 with a bit more of the ol' aggressive expansion, purchasing Orlando dive bar St. Matthew's Tavern on Mills Avenue.

As reported by Orlando Business Journal in the finals days of 2022, nightlife movers TMG added St. Matthew's to their extensive portfolio of properties that currently includes (deep breath) Mathers Social Gathering, Ann Teague's, The Robinson Room, Taco Kat, Plantee's and The Wellborn.

St. Matthew's has been pouring 'em (incredibly) strong in their current incarnation for nearly 10 years. Before that the building went under the names Orlando Nights and Paradise. It's always been a freewheeling spot, and a recent visit there found the dance floor packed with tipsy two-steppers and the bar buzzing with activity.

TMG partner Romi Mawardi characterized the purchase as an "investment" and told OBJ that the current plan was to keep the old divey charm intact, maybe. For now at least: "It's going to stay the same for now, but we will clean it up and may have more plans for it in the future."

TMG also purchased events venue The Acre in December, and are in the final stages of their renovation of Orlando bowling institution Colonial Lanes.


Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Read More about Matthew Moyer
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Top Tastes: The best bites we took in 2022

By Louis Rosen

Even in a town with multiple excellent hot chicken options, JAM serves a fabulous chicken sandwich.

Juju in Colonialtown embodies the essence of izakaya dining

By Faiyaz Kara

Juju in Colonialtown embodies the essence of izakaya dining

Haan Coffee soft opens in Mills 50; Jollibee pushes Orlando opening date into 2023; Kaya to host Noche Buena dinners

By Faiyaz Kara

Haan's official grand opening will be Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Filipino sweet shop Sampaguita aims for a Jan. 1 soft opening in Mills 50; waffle shop Dolly Llama to open in Winter Garden

By Faiyaz Kara

Filipino sweet shop Sampaguita aims for a Jan. 1 soft opening in Mills 50; waffle shop Dolly Llama to open in Winter Garden

Also in Food + Drink

Top tables: The best restaurants that opened in Orlando in 2022

By Faiyaz Kara

Kaya was our critic's pick for the best restaurant to open in 2022.

Top Tastes: The best bites we took in 2022

By Louis Rosen

Even in a town with multiple excellent hot chicken options, JAM serves a fabulous chicken sandwich.

Juju in Colonialtown embodies the essence of izakaya dining

By Faiyaz Kara

Juju in Colonialtown embodies the essence of izakaya dining

The Hen and Hog in Winter Park bets the farm on feel-good fare

By Faiyaz Kara

The Hen and Hog in Winter Park bets the farm on feel-good fare
More

Digital Issue

December 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us