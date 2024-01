Orlando chefs compete for noodle royalty in this year's Ramen Rumble

click to enlarge Photo via Ramen Rumble/Instagram The Ramen Rumble happens Monday at Morimoto Asia

Event Details Ramen Rumble 6 Mon., Jan. 22, 5:30 & 8 p.m. Morimoto Asia Disney Springs, 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Location Details Morimoto Asia Disney Springs, 1600 E. Buena Vista Drive Disney 407-939-6686 1 event 21 articles

Orlando-area ramen heavyweights are getting ready to put their noodles to the test at the sixth edition of Good Salt Group's Ramen Rumble.The ramen showdown sees five Orlando chefs compete for the "Ramen Royalty" championship title and a chance to win the coveted Broth Belt. Guests can visit each contestant's station to sample ramen and vote on their favorite dishes.Benefiting Give Kids the World, the event features chefs Wendy Lopez (Reyes Mezcaleria), Yoko Takagi (Ramen Takagi), Lewis Lin (Susuru), Sonny Nguyen (Domu) and Takeshi Ikeuchi (Morimoto Asia).Will this competition be more heated than the TNA wrestling event The rumble goes down Monday, Jan. 22, with matches at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Morimoto Asia. General admission tickets start at $95 and are available online now.