Orlando chefs compete for noodle royalty in this year's Ramen Rumble

The ramen showdown sees five Orlando chefs compete for the "Ramen Royalty" championship title and a chance to win the coveted Broth Belt. Guests can visit each contestant's station to sample ramen and vote on their favorite dishes.
Benefiting Give Kids the World, the event features chefs Wendy Lopez (Reyes Mezcaleria), Yoko Takagi (Ramen Takagi), Lewis Lin (Susuru), Sonny Nguyen (Domu) and Takeshi Ikeuchi (Morimoto Asia).
Will this competition be more heated than the TNA wrestling event?
The rumble goes down Monday, Jan. 22, with matches at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Morimoto Asia. General admission tickets start at $95 and are available online now.
