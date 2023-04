click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Chef Lewis Lin

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Japanese sea snail, shochu, fermented chile (L); Kumamoto oyster, caviar, negi sauce

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Chawanmushi with uni, chive dashi, organic Happy Egg, shiitake

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Australian king prawn with torched shiso butter

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Lin presenting dry-aged madai (Japanese sea bream)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Seven-day aged madai with house XO sauce

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Lin presenting kinmedai (pink snapper)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara 14-day aged kinmedai with ginger-scallion sauce

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Lin presenting akoudai (red rockfish)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara 14-day aged akoudai with fermented bacon jam

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Lin presenting onagadai (long-tailed red snapper)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Seven-day aged onagadai with bird's eye chile

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara 21-day aged sakura masu (sakura salmon) with shaved truffles and truffle honey

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Lin presenting otoro (fatty tuna)

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara 49-day aged fatty tuna with kimchi puree and pickled fennel

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Fish sukiyaki rice and miso soup

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Castella made with shrimp paste, fish paste, Japanese yam and Happy Egg

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Black sesame cheesecake, soy bean sorbet, okinawa brown sugar cream

click to enlarge Faiyaz Kara Sake flight (Tokubetsu Junmai, Katsuyama Ken Junmai Ginjo, Oze No Yukidoke Junmai Daiginjo, Amabuki Himawari Junmai Gingo Nama, Hakkaisan Snow-Aged, Three-Year Yukimoro Junmai Daiginjo)

Juju chef/owner Lewis Lin is at the forefront of dry-aging fish in this city. Much like dry-aging steaks, dry-aging fish zaps the meat of its moisture, residual blood and slime, thereby neutralizing any fishy odors while amplifying its flavor.On Wednesday nights, Lin stages a "Nigiri-Kase" — a multicourse dinner spotlighting dry-aged fish. The meal begins with two or three otsumami (small plates) highlighting seasonal seafood and ingredients, followed by seven courses of dry-aged nigiri, then soup, a rice dish and, finally, dessert.Cost is a very reasonable $100, or $150 with a sake flight. Resys can be made on Resy Here's the visual proof of one of these incredible seafood affairs we recently indulged in.