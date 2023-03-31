click to enlarge
Faiyaz Kara
Chef Lewis Lin
Juju chef/owner Lewis Lin is at the forefront of dry-aging fish in this city. Much like dry-aging steaks, dry-aging fish zaps the meat of its moisture, residual blood and slime, thereby neutralizing any fishy odors while amplifying its flavor.
On Wednesday nights, Lin stages a "Nigiri-Kase" — a multicourse dinner spotlighting dry-aged fish. The meal begins with two or three otsumami (small plates) highlighting seasonal seafood and ingredients, followed by seven courses of dry-aged nigiri, then soup, a rice dish and, finally, dessert.
Cost is a very reasonable $100, or $150 with a sake flight. Resys can be made on Resy
Here's the visual proof of one of these incredible seafood affairs we recently indulged in.
Japanese sea snail, shochu, fermented chile (L); Kumamoto oyster, caviar, negi sauce
Chawanmushi with uni, chive dashi, organic Happy Egg, shiitake
Australian king prawn with torched shiso butter
Lin presenting dry-aged madai (Japanese sea bream)
Seven-day aged madai with house XO sauce
Lin presenting kinmedai (pink snapper)
14-day aged kinmedai with ginger-scallion sauce
Lin presenting akoudai (red rockfish)
14-day aged akoudai with fermented bacon jam
Lin presenting onagadai (long-tailed red snapper)
Seven-day aged onagadai with bird's eye chile
21-day aged sakura masu (sakura salmon) with shaved truffles and truffle honey
Lin presenting otoro (fatty tuna)
49-day aged fatty tuna with kimchi puree and pickled fennel
Fish sukiyaki rice and miso soup
Castella made with shrimp paste, fish paste, Japanese yam and Happy Egg
Black sesame cheesecake, soy bean sorbet, okinawa brown sugar cream
Sake flight (Tokubetsu Junmai, Katsuyama Ken Junmai Ginjo, Oze No Yukidoke Junmai Daiginjo, Amabuki Himawari Junmai Gingo Nama, Hakkaisan Snow-Aged, Three-Year Yukimoro Junmai Daiginjo)