Every dish we ate at Juju's ‘Nigiri-Kase’ dinner

Orlando chef Lewis Lin stages multi-course dinners of dry-aged nigiri every Wednesday at Juju

By on Fri, Mar 31, 2023 at 3:42 pm

click to enlarge Chef Lewis Lin - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Chef Lewis Lin

Juju chef/owner Lewis Lin is at the forefront of dry-aging fish in this city. Much like dry-aging steaks, dry-aging fish zaps the meat of its moisture, residual blood and slime, thereby neutralizing any fishy odors while amplifying its flavor.

On Wednesday nights, Lin stages a "Nigiri-Kase" — a multicourse dinner spotlighting dry-aged fish. The meal begins with two or three otsumami (small plates) highlighting seasonal seafood and ingredients, followed by seven courses of dry-aged nigiri, then soup, a rice dish and, finally, dessert.

Cost is a very reasonable $100, or $150 with a sake flight. Resys can be made on Resy.

Here's the visual proof of one of these incredible seafood affairs we recently indulged in.

click to enlarge Japanese sea snail, shochu, fermented chile (L); Kumamoto oyster, caviar, negi sauce - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Japanese sea snail, shochu, fermented chile (L); Kumamoto oyster, caviar, negi sauce

click to enlarge Chawanmushi with uni, chive dashi, organic Happy Egg, shiitake - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Chawanmushi with uni, chive dashi, organic Happy Egg, shiitake

click to enlarge Australian king prawn with torched shiso butter - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Australian king prawn with torched shiso butter

click to enlarge Lin presenting dry-aged madai (Japanese sea bream) - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Lin presenting dry-aged madai (Japanese sea bream)

click to enlarge Seven-day aged madai with house XO sauce - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Seven-day aged madai with house XO sauce

click to enlarge Lin presenting kinmedai (pink snapper) - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Lin presenting kinmedai (pink snapper)

click to enlarge 14-day aged kinmedai with ginger-scallion sauce - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
14-day aged kinmedai with ginger-scallion sauce

click to enlarge Lin presenting akoudai (red rockfish) - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Lin presenting akoudai (red rockfish)

click to enlarge 14-day aged akoudai with fermented bacon jam - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
14-day aged akoudai with fermented bacon jam

click to enlarge Lin presenting onagadai (long-tailed red snapper) - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Lin presenting onagadai (long-tailed red snapper)

click to enlarge Seven-day aged onagadai with bird's eye chile - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Seven-day aged onagadai with bird's eye chile

click to enlarge 21-day aged sakura masu (sakura salmon) with shaved truffles and truffle honey - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
21-day aged sakura masu (sakura salmon) with shaved truffles and truffle honey

click to enlarge Lin presenting otoro (fatty tuna) - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Lin presenting otoro (fatty tuna)

click to enlarge 49-day aged fatty tuna with kimchi puree and pickled fennel - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
49-day aged fatty tuna with kimchi puree and pickled fennel

click to enlarge Fish sukiyaki rice and miso soup - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Fish sukiyaki rice and miso soup

click to enlarge Castella made with shrimp paste, fish paste, Japanese yam and Happy Egg - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Castella made with shrimp paste, fish paste, Japanese yam and Happy Egg

click to enlarge Black sesame cheesecake, soy bean sorbet, okinawa brown sugar cream - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Black sesame cheesecake, soy bean sorbet, okinawa brown sugar cream

click to enlarge Sake flight (Tokubetsu Junmai, Katsuyama Ken Junmai Ginjo, Oze No Yukidoke Junmai Daiginjo, Amabuki Himawari Junmai Gingo Nama, Hakkaisan Snow-Aged, Three-Year Yukimoro Junmai Daiginjo) - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Sake flight (Tokubetsu Junmai, Katsuyama Ken Junmai Ginjo, Oze No Yukidoke Junmai Daiginjo, Amabuki Himawari Junmai Gingo Nama, Hakkaisan Snow-Aged, Three-Year Yukimoro Junmai Daiginjo)


Tags:

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
