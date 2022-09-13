ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Orlando Burger Week starts Wednesday in all its juicy, cheesy goodness

By on Tue, Sep 13, 2022 at 9:33 am

Orlando Burger Week starts Wednesday in all its juicy, cheesy goodness

Starting Wednesday, Orlando will be a carnivore’s paradise (veg-friendly options available, BTW) as Orlando Weekly’s annual Burger Week kicks off. It’s running from Sept. 14-28, because Burger Time is too big to be constrained in a mere seven days. As of this writing, 27 local eateries will be offering up specialty custom burgers for a mere $7.
Make sure to snap up the Burger Week Digital Passport — handily virtual so you will not get grease on it — to scan unique QR codes at participating restaurants and earn points for prizes. Eat ’em on the go or hunker down in the resto for a bit; there’s no wrong way to do Burger Week.

Participating bistros include Twisted Root Burger, Ole Red, Jimmy Hula’s, Island Wing Co., Roque Pub, Jimmy Hula’s, Hamburger Mary’s and Alex’s Fresh Kitchen, alongside many more. If you want to plan your attack, here are all the menus — and we'll see you out there.

Event Details
Orlando Burger Week

Orlando Burger Week

Sept. 14-28

various locations Various locations, Orlando Winter Park Area

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Tamarind Indian Cuisine 501 Orlando Ave., Winter Park, 321-207-0760 "I ordered something MILD there once and it was so hot that no amount of yogurt helped me choke it down." – u/-HappyLady-

The best Indian restaurants in Orlando, according to Reddit

Trending

Turkish breakfast joint Sourdough Bread House reopens, Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's opens at Icon Park, and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Carolina-style barbecue joint Brother Jimmy's has opened at Icon Park

Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando

By Kyla Fields

Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken franchise is coming to Orlando

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up to take over downtown Orlando's Oliv Bar

By Alex Galbraith

Beauty and the Beast-themed pop-up to take over downtown Orlando's Oliv Bar

Also in Food + Drink

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond

Orlando's Salt and the Cellar by Akira Back distributes budget-busting plates of Med-Asian fusion

By Faiyaz Kara

Salt & the Cellar

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

By Bao Le-Huu

Birria tacos reign supreme in College Park at Mexican street-food spot Quesa Loco

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us