Orlando Burger Week starts Wednesday in all its juicy, cheesy goodness

Starting Wednesday, Orlando will be a carnivore’s paradise (veg-friendly options available, BTW) as Orlando Weekly’s annual Burger Week kicks off. It’s running from Sept. 14-28, because Burger Time is too big to be constrained in a mere seven days. As of this writing, 27 local eateries will be offering up specialty custom burgers for a mere $7.
Make sure to snap up the Burger Week Digital Passport — handily virtual so you will not get grease on it — to scan unique QR codes at participating restaurants and earn points for prizes. Eat ’em on the go or hunker down in the resto for a bit; there’s no wrong way to do Burger Week.
Participating bistros include Twisted Root Burger, Ole Red, Jimmy Hula’s, Island Wing Co., Roque Pub, Jimmy Hula’s, Hamburger Mary’s and Alex’s Fresh Kitchen, alongside many more. If you want to plan your attack, here are all the menus — and we'll see you out there.