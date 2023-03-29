Orlando Burger Week kicks off 15 days of $10-and-under local burger deals on Wednesday

Orlando Burger Week, which features $10-and-under delicious burger deals from an army of local Central Florida restaurants, launches Wednesday.
The promotion will run continuously for 15 days, because a mere seven days can’t do justice to all the sandwichy goodness on offer. The rules are simple: Each restaurateur and chef prepares a unique spin on the classic burger.
This year, veteran Burger Week restaurants and previous burger week winners Alex’s Fresh Kitchen and MU Restaurant will be joined by first-timers like Bad As’s Burgers and Mills 50’s vegan sensation Plantees.
Once again this year, diners are encouraged to check in with their digital Burger Week passports when eating at each restaurant and post to social media for the chance to win $500 in restaurant gift cards and a private burger party at Publix Aprons Cooking School.
Dig in.
March 29-April 12; various locations, orlandoburgerweek.com, $10.
