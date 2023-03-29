Orlando Burger Week kicks off 15 days of $10-and-under local burger deals on Wednesday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo The Diablo Burger is Ole Red Orlando's contribution to Burger Week

Event Details Orlando Burger Week March 29-April 12 various locations Various locations, Orlando Winter Park Area

Orlando Burger Week, which features $10-and-under delicious burger deals from an army of local Central Florida restaurants, launches Wednesday.The promotion will run continuously for 15 days, because a mere seven days can’t do justice to all the sandwichy goodness on offer. The rules are simple: Each restaurateur and chef prepares a unique spin on the classic burger.This year, veteran Burger Week restaurants and previous burger week winners Alex’s Fresh Kitchen and MU Restaurant will be joined by first-timers like Bad As’s Burgers and Mills 50’s vegan sensation Plantees.Once again this year, diners are encouraged to check in with their digital Burger Week passports when eating at each restaurant and post to social media for the chance to win $500 in restaurant gift cards and a private burger party at Publix Aprons Cooking School.Dig in.