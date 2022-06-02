VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

Tourists, go home (you're drunk)

By on Thu, Jun 2, 2022 at 12:01 pm

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO BREWING/INSTAGRAM
Photo via Orlando Brewing/Instagram
Orlando Brewing might be moving out of its long-time SoDo home, but we won't want for their beers.

Owner John Cheek announced that the craft beer pioneers of the City Beautiful will be moving into two new locations, a main campus on I-Drive and an airport outpost inside MCO.

The full-size future home of Orlando Brewing will be at 5368 International Drive. Cheek shared the new digs during a big reveal party held on Wednesday at the current home of the brewery. That location will be taken over by Orlando Health on July 5.

Related
Orlando Brewing launches GoFundMe to finance move

Orlando Brewing launches GoFundMe to finance move



In addition to the new spot along Orlando's tourist corridor, Cheek will have the chance to catch new arrivals at the airport. Orlando Brewing is partnering up with a restaurant group to open Orlando Brewing Bar & Bites inside the planned, new MCO terminal.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try
The Goblin Market 330 Dora Drawdy Way, Mount Dora, 352-735-0059Mount Dora’s Goblin Market has been serving its new American cuisine since 1995. Pro tip, make sure to start the meal off with their Irish whiskey onion soup. It’s filled with caramelized onions, Irish whiskey broth, croutons, swiss cheese and mozzarella cheese.

The essential restaurants in Mount Dora you should try right now

Trending

Bite30 2022 offers $33 three-course meals at more than 30 top Orlando restaurants

By Alex Galbraith

Bite30 2022 offers $33 three-course meals at more than 30 top Orlando restaurants

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

By Bao Le-Huu

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

By Faiyaz Kara

Michelin Guide reveals which Florida restaurants get stars June 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack

By Faiyaz Kara

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack

Also in Food + Drink

Bite30 2022 offers $33 three-course meals at more than 30 top Orlando restaurants

By Alex Galbraith

Bite30 2022 offers $33 three-course meals at more than 30 top Orlando restaurants

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

By Bao Le-Huu

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

Foxtail Coffee plans another location in Orlando

By Alex Galbraith

Foxtail Coffee plans another location in Orlando

The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday

By Matthew Moyer

The Orlando outpost of Dave's Hot Chicken set to open on Friday
More

Digital Issue

June 1, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us