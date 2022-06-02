Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

click to enlarge
Photo via Orlando Brewing/Instagram
Orlando Brewing might be moving out of its long-time SoDo home, but we won't want for their beers.
Owner John Cheek announced
that the craft beer pioneers of the City Beautiful will be moving into two new locations, a main campus on I-Drive and an airport outpost inside MCO.
The full-size future home of Orlando Brewing will be at 5368 International Drive. Cheek shared the new digs during a big reveal party held on Wednesday at the current home of the brewery. That location will be taken over by Orlando Health on July 5.
In addition to the new spot along Orlando's tourist corridor, Cheek will have the chance to catch new arrivals at the airport. Orlando Brewing is partnering up with a restaurant group to open Orlando Brewing Bar & Bites inside the planned, new MCO terminal
