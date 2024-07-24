Orlando-based apiary gets a destructive visit from a hungry bear; Juju hosts a series of chef collabs, and more

Tasty Orlando food news and events

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 1:00 am

A bear destroyed hives at Orlando-based Petal Honey Co.
A bear destroyed hives at Orlando-based Petal Honey Co. image via Petal Honey Co. website

A bear has destroyed much of Petal Honey Co.'s apiary — a devastating loss for the local producer. If you'd like to help them replace and rebuild the hives, you can do so by visiting petalhoneyco.com and clicking the "Donate" button.

In celebration of its two-year anniversary, Juju will host a series of collaboration dinners. On Aug. 7, James Beard Award Finalist for Emerging Chef Nikko Cagalanan, of Kultura in Charleston, S.C., will join chef Lewis Lin. Chef Lo Lalicon of Kaya may also join the festivities. Other featured chefs: David Tsan of Norigami Aug. 8; Jason Kim, sous chef at Morimoto Asia, Aug. 9; and Jack Jone of SEA Thai Aug. 13. Visit susuruorl.com/juju-restaurant for reservations.

Crown Alley in Lake Mary will host a "Gin 101 Tasting Event" Wednesday, July 31, at 6 p.m. featuring Gin Mare, Gin Lane 1751 and Ford's Gin. Cost is $85 and includes complimentary cocktails, hors d'oeuvre and a take-home bottle.


July 24, 2024

