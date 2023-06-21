Orlando Bahama Breeze locations offer free margaritas to MCO guests with canceled flights

To ease the stress of classic summer travel frustration, restaurant Bahama Breeze
is giving Orlando-area travelers the island escape they deserve.
Bahama Breeze is offering a “Flight for a Flight” deal this summer: a free margarita flight in exchange for proof of a canceled airline flight at restaurants located near the country’s busiest airports — including Orlando International Airport.
During the holiday week of July 1 through 8, Orlando travelers can get a free margarita flight when they visit a nearby participating restaurant and show their server proof of flight cancelation.
Bahama Breeze’s margarita flight is the restaurant’s signature cocktail. The flight includes three 3-ounce servings of Bahama Breeze's most popular flavors: classic, dragon fruit and coconut-pineapple.
The full list of participating restaurants and additional offer details can be found here
.
