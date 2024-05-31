BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Orlando area's first drive-through-only Starbucks is now open in Sanford

Coffee on the go

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 11:58 am

click to enlarge Orlando area’s first drive-through-only Starbucks is now open in Sanford
Photo via Shutterstock
The Orlando area’s first ever drive-through-only Starbucks has opened in Sanford.

This spot first opened May 18 at 3764 S. Orlando Drive.

The new location also has a walk-up window where customers can place orders or pick up mobile orders.

The store is 1,400 square feet, a smaller building size than most Starbucks but incorporating a larger drive-through section.

Along with this new location in Sanford, there are five more Starbucks stores currently under construction in Orlando: on Alafaya Trail, Myrtle Street, Town Center Boulevard, Narcoossee Road and Hartzog Road, according to Orlando Business Journal.

Starbucks made headlines earlier this month when Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody announced a state investigation into the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Moody’s complaint to the commission came after a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit affirmed in March that the 2023 Stop WOKE Act was unconstitutional when applied to businesses. That law aimed to prevent companies from requiring employees to attend DEI training.

Sarah Lynott

May 29, 2024

