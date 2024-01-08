Omo by Jont, from 2 Michelin-star chef Ryan Ratino, opens Feb. 1 in Winter Park

Ratino, along with the team at Hive Hospitality, will open Ômo by Jônt, a 16-seat, "experiential" French-Japanese tasting menu concept, Thursday, Feb. 1, in the old Sushi Pop space at 115 E. Lyman Ave. in Winter Park.
The restaurant will showcase Ratino's skills with Japanese seafood and play up meats and produce procured from local purveyors like Pasture Prime and Frog Song Organics. And in an interesting twist, Ratino says that each of the 18-22 courses served (see opening menu below) will receive the smoky smooch of wood fire in some way.
But the dining experience itself will prove unique, in that the plated progression of dishes will take place in three separate dining salons styled by Matt Kelly of Make Design Studios. Guests will first arrive in the "Living Room," where they'll chill on Champagne and, as Ratino puts it, "a barrage of canapés" like foie gras doughnuts and shiitake bao with black bean fudge.
"I know this city so well," he says. "I moved here when I was 18 to attend Le Cordon Bleu and lived here for five years on and off. I met my fiancée here. We would often eat at Luma, and after, we'd walk along Park Avenue and I'd say, One day, I'm going to open a restaurant here."
The city's restaurant landscape has changed since the days Ratino, now 33, worked as a sous chef at Shula's Steak House and an executive chef at Todd English's Bluezoo, both at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort. But if there's one thing hotel cooking taught him, it was learning how to move.
"All the small details add to more than just going out to eat, and we're not going to hold back."tweet this
When you consider Ômo will serve up to 22 dishes to 32 guests in two seatings, the numbers, however, don't seem so small. "We'll serve 750 compositions per night," he says, "with each dish being touched numerous times."
While Ratino says he'll be cooking at Ômo "a couple of weeks every quarter," day-to-day duties will be handled by chefs de cuisine Mike Commins (Rocca, Tampa) and Jackson Morrow (L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Las Vegas and Miami), though Ratino will be a constant presence during Ômo's opening weeks.
Bresca, a contemporary Parisian bistro in D.C. with 1 Michelin star, as well as the recently opened Maass at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Fort Lauderdale. Hotel restaurants in L.A. are also in the works, so expect to see the Jônt brand grow in the coming years.
Ratino also isn't shy about growing industry accolades, but earning Michelin stars and James Beard Awards, he says, is an adjacent goal to offering a superlative dining experience.
The name Ômo, in fact, is inspired by the Japanese philosophy of omotenashi, an expression embracing the concepts of hospitality and mindfulness through empathy, anticipation and authenticity.
Ômo by Jônt will offer dinner service Thursday through Sunday at 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. Cost will be $245, with beverage pairings starting at $195. A Saturday lunch service will range between $155-$170. Reservations can be made at sevenrooms.com.
Follow @omobyjont on Instagram or at omobyjont.com for all the latest.
