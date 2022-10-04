Nicaraguan coffee shop Stemma Craft Coffee opens in downtown Orlando

Coffee nerds would hard-pressed to find an Orlando shop more dedicated to where they source their beans than Stemma Craft Coffee.The just-opened coffee shop at 328 N Orange Ave gets its beans from its own farm in Nicaragua. The shop is owned by Rebecca & María Blandon and the Blandons have been growing coffee in high-altitude farms for generations."Our story goes back 4 generations ago when my family started producing specialty coffee in the mountains of Jinotega, Nicaragua," they shared on Instagram. "My father inherited a piece of land and continued the legacy with 172 acres (4430ft above sea level). We have been blessed with our administration on our farm that makes sure everything runs smoothly and held to the of highest standards."The beans make it all the way to Orlando where Stemma turns them into espresso drinks, cold brew and lattes. The cafe also offers an assortment of pastries, toasts, sandwiches and salads.The shop runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.