ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Nicaraguan coffee shop Stemma Craft Coffee opens in downtown Orlando

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 2:02 pm

click to enlarge Nicaraguan coffee shop Stemma Craft Coffee opens in downtown Orlando
Stemma/Instagram

Coffee nerds would hard-pressed to find an Orlando shop more dedicated to where they source their beans than Stemma Craft Coffee.

The just-opened coffee shop at 328 N Orange Ave gets its beans from its own farm in Nicaragua. The shop is owned by Rebecca & María Blandon and the Blandons have been growing coffee in high-altitude farms for generations.

"Our story goes back 4 generations ago when my family started producing specialty coffee in the mountains of Jinotega, Nicaragua," they shared on Instagram. "My father inherited a piece of land and continued the legacy with 172 acres (4430ft above sea level). We have been blessed with our administration on our farm that makes sure everything runs smoothly and held to the of highest standards."

The beans make it all the way to Orlando where Stemma turns them into espresso drinks, cold brew and lattes. The cafe also offers an assortment of pastries, toasts, sandwiches and salads.

The shop runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About The Author

Alex Galbraith

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Food + Drink Slideshows

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?

If Orlando had its own signature cocktails, what would they be?
Best Brunch 1st: Santiago's Bodega, santiagosbodega.com 2nd: Maxine's on Shine, maxinesonshine.com 3rd: The Briarpatch, thebriarpatchrestaurant.com All Best of Orlando® 2022 winners posted on 8/31/22

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers
Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022

Here are all of the menus for Orlando Burger Week 2022
Best Dive Bar 1st: Wally's, wallysbarandliquors.com 2nd: Will's Pub, willspub.org 3rd: The Hideaway Bar, thehideawaybar.net

Orlando's best bars of 2022, as chosen by our readers

Trending

Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

By Alex Galbraith

Jollibee, the Filipino-fast food joint will open its first location in Orlando and fans are keeping an eye on it.

College Park Pizza Bruno location to open this Friday

By Alex Galbraith

Bruno Zacchini

The Wellborn plates bites of tropical splendor fused with French, Latin and Asian flair

By Faiyaz Kara

The Wellborn plates bites of tropical splendor fused with French, Latin and Asian flair

Bad Ass's Burgers opens on Curry Ford Road this week, Rosa Mexicano replaces Fresh Mediterranean Market at Disney World Dolphin Hotel, and more food news

By Faiyaz Kara

Bad Ass's Burgers opens on Curry Ford Road this week, Rosa Mexicano replaces Fresh Mediterranean Market at Disney World Dolphin Hotel, and more food news

Also in Food + Drink

The Wellborn plates bites of tropical splendor fused with French, Latin and Asian flair

By Faiyaz Kara

The Wellborn plates bites of tropical splendor fused with French, Latin and Asian flair

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

By Faiyaz Kara

Kabab King plates Pakistani dishes worthy of a royal fanfare

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

By Faiyaz Kara

Yoo-hoo, Orlando fish fanatics: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips goes above and beyond the sea

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us