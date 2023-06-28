New Prideberry donut at the Salty benefits the Center; Cholo Dogs takes over Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. kitchen, and more Orlando food news

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Cholo Dogs has taken over the kitchen inside Persimmon Hollow Brewing Co. near Lake Eola. They're currently offering a limited menu but by mid-July, they'll roll out their full roster of wacky wieners along with smashburgers, salads and rice bowls. They're even working on a brunch program. Oh, and every hot dog can be made vegan ... Adelita's Mexican Cocina Bar & Seafood has opened at the Colonial Marketplace in the old Jason's Deli space at 2915 E. Colonial Drive ...

Dharma Southern Chick'n, the reincarnation of vegan eatery Dixie Dharma, has joined Valhalla Bakery at the Cheney Collective inside the historic Fort Pitt building at 5565 Old Cheney Highway. The plant-based outfit specializes in meatless Nashville hot "chick'n" sandwiches ... Look for V's Diner to finally open at 908 State Road 436, just a few doors down from Wa Sushi, in the Ollie's Bargain Outlet plaza in Casselberry in the next couple of weeks. V's will offer scratch-made, 100 percent plant-based diner classics like burgers, cheese steaks, chicken sandos, mac and cheese, loaded fries and more.

NEWS and EVENTS:

The Salty, aka The Salty Donut, will have its Prideberry Donut available through July 2. A portion of the proceeds of the $4.75 rainbow-shaped, jam-filled, sweet cream-glazed donut will be donated to the Center Orlando ... An eight-course dinner celebrating the food and wine of the Alsace region in France takes place July 6 at the Foreigner in Audubon Park. Seatings will be held at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., limited to just 20 guests. Cost is $240. Visit exploretock.com/foreignerrestaurant for more info ...

Pizza Bruno Curry Ford celebrates its seventh anniversary with specials and giveaways every day of the week through Aug. 1, and that includes $10 margherita pizzas and extended happy hour from 5-9 p.m. Visit pizzabrunofl.com for all the specials ... If you've been to "Italian-ish" joint Pigzza in Mills 50 and been less than impressed by the food and drink, owner Thomas Ward wants you to know that he's heard you loud and clear. Last week, Ward took to Instagram to say that he's introducing takeout for his pizzas, ditching the meatballs from the menu, and tweaking the pasta dishes.

Got restaurant dish? Send tips to [email protected]