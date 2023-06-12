New Indiana Jones-themed food and drinks coming to Disney Springs and Hollywood Studios

Including a drink themed after Indy’s hat

By on Mon, Jun 12, 2023 at 11:13 am

click to enlarge New Indiana Jones-themed food and drinks coming to Disney Springs and - Hollywood Studios
Photo via Chelsea Zukowski
Disney World is getting the hype going for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny with a pop-up bar at Hollywood Studios and new themed offerings at Disney Springs.

The new Den of Destiny pop up bar opened June 9 in the Echo Lake area of Hollywood Studios, near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular experience.

Here’s what’s on the menu at Den of Destiny:

The Weathered Fedora: Old Forester, sweet vermouth, vanilla, cinnamon, star anise, ginger bitters and nutmeg

The Adventuress Margarita: Corazon Blanco Tequila, passionfruit-papaya green tea, cucumber, lime and agave

L’Atlantique Green Tea (non-alcoholic): Pomegranate green tea, blood orange, lemon juice and agave nectar

The pop-up outpost is open now through Aug. 15, and also features props and costumes from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which premieres June 30.
click to enlarge New Indiana Jones-themed food and drinks coming to Disney Springs and - Hollywood Studios (4)
Over at Disney Springs, Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar adds new food and drink items to its menu. The family-friendly bar and snack spot is inspired by Indy’s pilot in Raiders of the Lost Ark and has excellent views of the lake and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort.
New to Jock Lindsey’s:

Giant Bacon for All Mankind: A smoky bourbon cocktail served with sweet and spicy chocolate-covered bacon

Marche Stuffed Dates and Figs: Filled with Marcona almonds and goat cheese, and wrapped in prosciutto

Charter Flight: Reggie’s Revenge, Cool-headed Monkey and The Mayor’s Revenge

The new offerings will be available starting June 30 through Aug. 15.

All three Charter Flight cocktails are on the regular menu at Jock Lindsey’s, as are the tacos al pastor and the Chicken on the Egg dishes — both served during a recent media event to launch the new Indiana Jones offerings and merch.

While the tacos al pastor are fresh and flavorful, the hot honey fried chicken on deviled eggs are must-eats at Jock Lindsey’s.

The Ganachery chocolate shop is also getting a few new treats, including an Indiana Jones pinata chocolate ball filled with chocolate boulders, Marion’s Medallion chocolate pop with crisp raspberries and the Indiana Jones petite cake (vanilla chiffon, dates, candied almonds, almond mousse and spicy simple syrup).

The petit cake is shaped like Indy’s iconic outfit, complete with dark brown fedora and a curled whip.

Beyond the new merch already available on shopDisney, Disney will soon release new clothing, accessories, toys, pins and collectibles for both Dial of Destiny and the classic Indiana Jones films. Some of these will be available on shopDisney and at the parks, and others will come from brands like Loungefly, Heroes & Villains, RSVLTS, Regal Robot, Funko and BoxLunch.

