New 'elevated dining' concept Leiah looks to move into downtown Orlando

Photo courtesy Leiah/Facebook
Leiah is bringing 'elevated dining' to downtown Orlando
Newly announced restaurant concept Leiah Kitchen + Cellar is aiming to bring some elevated dining to downtown Orlando, for all that it's opening on the ground floor.
With chef Omar Torres — who's put in time at the Ritz-Carlton, Waldorf Astoria and Marriott Autograph Collection — taking the reins, Leiah will offer up a curated wine selection. (There's the cellar; put Basements of Florida out of your mind.)
The menu will feature dishes using locally sourced ingredients and produce, ethically sourced seafood, "handcrafted cuisine" and "elevated atmosphere" aplenty.
Lelah will open soon (on the ground floor!) in the Hilton Garden Inn building at 409 N. Magnolia St.
, where City Diner (RIP) used to sling hash.
The opening date is TBA.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter