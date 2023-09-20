New contemporary Japanese omakase restaurant, cocktail bar Nami to open in Orlando

click to enlarge
Image courtesy Tavistock Restaurant Collection
The latest culinary project from Tavistock Restaurant Collection is set to debut in Orlando this month, complete with an intimate dining room and upscale cocktail bar.
Nami, a contemporary Japanese restaurant and bar, will open Sept. 27 at 6004 Artist Ave. in the Lake Nona Wave Hotel.
The experiential dining concept will feature an intimate 67-seat dining room, plus an exclusive 10-seat omakase counter.
Thanks to chef de cuisine Jason Beliveau, Nami's culinary focus will follow traditional Japanese ingredients with a contemporary spin, incorporating signature European elements. Shareable plates like lobster donuts with matcha powder, "Nami Nuggets" and tuna pizza are just some of the selections set to come out of the restaurant.
Other minds behind the tastes at Nami include culinary director Freddy Money (who also runs Atlas and The Garden Room in the St. Regis Atlanta), senior culinary director Eli Kaimeh (formerly of Per Se) and corporate pastry chef Stuart Whitfield (formerly of The Glass Knife).
At the omakase counter, guests can find the same culinary influences as the restaurant in a more personal dining experience. The multi-course offerings range from nigiri to small plates curated specially for each night. Booking
for the omakase counter will be required in advance.
Nami will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The last dinner seatings are at 10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. After the last dinner seating, a shorter late-night menu will be available.
Nami joins other local culinary concepts Bacán, Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, Canvas Restaurant & Market and more.
