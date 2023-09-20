New contemporary Japanese omakase restaurant, cocktail bar Nami to open in Orlando

The upscale, intimate concept opens Wednesday, Sept. 27

By on Wed, Sep 20, 2023 at 4:53 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge New contemporary Japanese omakase restaurant, cocktail bar Nami to open in Orlando
Image courtesy Tavistock Restaurant Collection
The latest culinary project from Tavistock Restaurant Collection is set to debut in Orlando this month, complete with an intimate dining room and upscale cocktail bar.

Nami, a contemporary Japanese restaurant and bar, will open Sept. 27 at 6004 Artist Ave. in the Lake Nona Wave Hotel.

The experiential dining concept will feature an intimate 67-seat dining room, plus an exclusive 10-seat omakase counter.

Thanks to chef de cuisine Jason Beliveau, Nami's culinary focus will follow traditional Japanese ingredients with a contemporary spin, incorporating signature European elements. Shareable plates like lobster donuts with matcha powder, "Nami Nuggets" and tuna pizza are just some of the selections set to come out of the restaurant.

Other minds behind the tastes at Nami include culinary director Freddy Money (who also runs Atlas and The Garden Room in the St. Regis Atlanta), senior culinary director Eli Kaimeh (formerly of Per Se) and corporate pastry chef Stuart Whitfield (formerly of The Glass Knife).

At the omakase counter, guests can find the same culinary influences as the restaurant in a more personal dining experience. The multi-course offerings range from nigiri to small plates curated specially for each night. Booking for the omakase counter will be required in advance.

Nami will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The last dinner seatings are at 10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. After the last dinner seating, a shorter late-night menu will be available.

Nami joins other local culinary concepts Bacán, Chroma Modern Bar + Kitchen, Canvas Restaurant & Market and more.
Slideshow

The hottest new restaurants coming soon to Orlando

Light on the SugarWaterford Lakes Town CenterThis bakery favorite has a few locations around town and in Jacksonville, but has just announced yet another spot to grab pastries, baked goods and more treats. This upcoming location marks the chain's fourth sweets-filled location. Stay tuned in to Light on the Sugar's Instagram account for opening details and more.
17 slides
Jinya Ramen Bar234 E. Mitchell Hammock Road, OviedoJinya Ramen Bar announced plans recently to finally open their second Florida outpost at 234 E. Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, at the Ellington. The upscale ramen chain's new location will continue serving heaps of ramen and other Japanese favorites. White Rabbit27 E. Robinson St., OrlandoUpcoming sister spot to Vines Grille and Wine Bar, restaurant and bar White Rabbit promises international-themed tapas, small plates and craft cocktails in downtown Orlando. The shareable-style menu is the work of Chef Fabiano Almos (also behind the bites at Maxine’s on Shine and Vines Grille and Wine Bar). Zaru1114 E. Colonial Drive, OrlandoZaru is set to open this September next door to Tien Hung Market with a 25-seat dining room and open kitchen. The concept will allow guests to enjoy scratch-made udon noodles, handcrafted from premium Japanese flour sourced from Kagawa prefecture, the birthplace of udon. I Love Orlando Cafe 151 E. Washington St.I Love Orlando Cafe is set to open late September (according to the count down clock on it's website) just across the street from Lake Eola Park in the former spot of B. Nice Patio Bar. They'll serve breakfast as well as smoothies, ice cream, wine and beer. Jeff’s Bagel Run1351 Alafaya Trail, OviedoThis latest Jeff's Bagel Run will move into a 1,200-square-foot space in the Alafaya Square Publix shopping center. This bagel spot will mark Jeff's sixth location in the greater Orlando area. Eastwood1024 N. Mills Ave., OrlandoTeam Marketing Group is set to open this 3,300-square-foot, live-fire restaurant across the street from Plantees. The resto will feature a sizable custom wood-burning grill over a blend of oak and hardwood lump coal, as well as a large-scale smoker. Both will be used to fire, char and flavor meats, fish and vegetables, as well as influence some of Eastwood's cocktails.
Click to View 17 slides

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando’s best cheap eats recognized in USA Today

By Jessica Bryce Young

Mediterranean Deli is easy to miss in its Fairbanks strip mall location, but it's worth seeking out.

Coro Restaurant to take over the Bikes, Beans + Bordeaux space in Audubon Park

By Faiyaz Kara

Chef Tim Lovero

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Zaru begins serving handmade Japanese udon noodles this week in Mills 50

Johnny’s Diner has reopened in East Orlando. But wait, Johnny’s Diner plans to reopen in Casselberry, too

By Faiyaz Kara

Johnny’s Diner has reopened in East Orlando. But wait, Johnny’s Diner plans to reopen in Casselberry, too

Also in Food + Drink

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

By Bao Le-Huu

Kavas Tacos and Tequila delivers both the Tex and the Mex to Pointe Orlando in style

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive

By Bao Le-Huu

One Lounge's Central Asian specialties reveal the dynamic intersection where East meets West on I-Drive

The Nauti Lobstah brings quality New England seafood and kitchen cred to Apopka

By Bao Le-Huu

Specialty of the house

Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

By McKenna Schueler

Drink deeply of 'Halloween Forever' this weekend courtesy Mythk and Prometheus Esoterica

Digital Issue

September 20, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us