New cheese shop Simply Cheese plans Winter Park opening this month

click to enlarge Adobe

We have gouda news for Orlando cheeseheads. Simply Cheese, a new shop for all things fromage, will be opening this month in Winter Park.

The Aloma Avenue shop will serve 40 different types of cheese, as well as charcuterie boards, meats and jams.

The brie-ginning of the shop’s story starts with Midwest-born owner Ann Thornton moving to the Sunshine State. She brought her husband back to her Michigan roots and while there, stepped into a cheese shop and had an epiphany: She needed to found her own local cheese shop.



The shop, at 2258 Aloma Ave., will celebrate its grand opening from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 23.