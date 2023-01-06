Mount Dora's Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi to open new location in Maitland

Photo courtesy Wave/Facebook
Wave Asian Bistro is opening a Longwood location
Beloved Mount Dora resto Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi is expanding its local footprint, with the planned opening of a new Maitland location.
Wave has secured a new spot at the Maitland Social, its second in the Orlando area. The still under-construction Maitland Social is envisioned as an "upscale commercial destination
" will occupy a former bank building at 360 E. Horatio Ave.
, alongside other tenants Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe and (yet another) Foxtail.
The city of Maitland broke the news over the holidays via social media
.
Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi opened in Mount Dora back in 2017 and has made a name for itself with eye-popping sushi burgers
, sushi burritos and sushi hot dogs, among more traditional rolls and bowls.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter