Mills 50 restaurant King Cajun Crawfish films Orlando woman going on racist rant after she was denied a refund

The staff at King Cajun in Mills 50 had to listen to an Orlando woman spew racist remarks after she was denied a refund on Tuesday.

“You're a Chinese bitch,” the woman said to King Cajun Manager Kristen Nguyen in a video shared to Instagram. “Take your ass back to your country.”



The incident started when the woman said her shrimp was spoiled, so she wanted a refund. After Nguyen determined the shrimp was fine and denied the refund, the women started making racial comments, according to the post.



"At the end of the meal to pay, she said the shrimp was spoiled (it wasn’t) and she ate 3," King Cajun shared on social media. "We said sorry we cannot refund it and she started saying racist remarks."

As you might expect of a racist, the woman's remarks were ill-informed. The Vietnamese-American Nguyen was born in the United States. The restaurant also noted that the woman took her supposedly spoiled food with her in a to-go container.

This incident is merely the latest example of a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and hatred, spurred in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

King Cajun claimed that the woman was a small business owner in Orlando, making her actions toward another business all the more remarkable.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism released a report earlier this year showing that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 339% in 2021 when compared to the year prior.

The Orange County Sheriff’s department recently started an Asian American and Pacific Islander Liaison program to address this rise in AAPI hate crimes. A deputy was sent to the restaurant to discuss what happened on Tuesday evening.