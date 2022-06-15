VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Mills 50 restaurant King Cajun Crawfish films Orlando woman going on racist rant after she was denied a refund

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 12:54 pm

The staff at King Cajun in Mills 50 had to listen to an Orlando woman spew racist remarks after she was denied a refund on Tuesday.

“You're a Chinese bitch,” the woman said to King Cajun Manager Kristen Nguyen in a video shared to Instagram. “Take your ass back to your country.”

The incident started when the woman said her shrimp was spoiled, so she wanted a refund. After Nguyen determined the shrimp was fine and denied the refund, the women started making racial comments, according to the post.

"At the end of the meal to pay, she said the shrimp was spoiled (it wasn’t) and she ate 3," King Cajun shared on social media. "We said sorry we cannot refund it and she started saying racist remarks."

As you might expect of a racist, the woman's remarks were ill-informed. The Vietnamese-American Nguyen was born in the United States. The restaurant also noted that the woman took her supposedly spoiled food with her in a to-go container.

King Cajun claimed that the woman was a small business owner in Orlando, making her actions toward another business all the more remarkable. This incident is merely the latest example of a rise in anti-Asian rhetoric and hatred, spurred in part by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism released a report earlier this year showing that anti-Asian hate crimes increased by 339% in 2021 when compared to the year prior.

The Orange County Sheriff’s department recently started an Asian American and Pacific Islander Liaison program to address this rise in AAPI hate crimes. A deputy was sent to the restaurant to discuss what happened on Tuesday evening.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try

Food + Drink Slideshows

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022
Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend

Orlando celebrated stars and suds at Beer 'Merica this weekend
310 Restaurants Multiple locations This Orlando chain offers American-style cuisine at several locations. Brunch times and bottomless mimosa prices vary per location, so make sure to call ahead. Photo via Yelp/Sandra I.

18 essential Orlando brunch spots serving bottomless mimosas
Harrell’s Hot Dogs and Cold Cones 54 W. Plant St., Winter Garden, 407-554-2021 Harrell’s is the perfect spot for classic and inventive hot dogs. You can build your own hotdog by choosing the type of bun, meat and toppings.

The essential Winter Garden restaurants that everyone should try

Trending

The Michelin Guide handed out its stars tonight. Here are the Florida restaurants that earned them

By Faiyaz Kara

Happy starry chefs.

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures the Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

Orlando gets outposts of CrunCheese Korean Hot Dogs, Dave's Hot Chicken, Stuff-A-Bagel, Juan Valdez Cafe and I Heart Mac and Cheese

By Faiyaz Kara

CrunCheese Korean Hot Dogs opens this summer at Waterford Lakes Town Center

So the Michelin Guide came to Florida, bestowing stars, Bib Gourmands and recommendations.

By Faiyaz Kara

Knife & Spoon at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando is one of four Orlando restaurants to receive a Michelin star.

Also in Food + Drink

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

By Faiyaz Kara

Global Korean fried chicken chain Bb.q Chicken lures the Orlando's fowl-mouthed to Mills 50

Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

By Alex Galbraith

Orlando Brewing shares plans to move to International Drive

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

By Bao Le-Huu

The Cantonese cuisine at West Colonial's Ten Ten Seafood and Grill doesn't pander to the gweilo

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack

By Faiyaz Kara

Thai Farm Kitchen brings its Siamese fare from Brooklyn to College Park and sets itself apart from the pack
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us