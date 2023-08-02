Mills 50 has a new spot for banh mi and egg coffee, BBQ 2Nite hosts ‘Taqueria Takeover,’ and Shawarma Bros launches soon

click to enlarge photo by Rob Bartlett Chris Hernandez of Papi Smash Burger and William Herrera of the Pass Kitchen launch Shawarma Bros this month

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Shawarma Bros, a new concept and venture by Chris Hernandez of Papi Smash Burger and William Herrera of the Pass Kitchen food truck, will launch Aug. 25 at the Orlando Parking Lot Party at Wally's Bar & Liquors. The pair promise unique spins on "Lebanese-forward Mediterranean street food" and hope to open a permanent space by next year ... Bamita, specializing in banh mi sandwiches and Vietnamese egg coffee, has opened next to Asian grocery Phuoc Loc Tho at 2100 E. Colonial Drive ... Leafy Hotpot & BBQ will open in the old Chai Thai space at 2447 S. Orange Ave. in SoDo. No opening date has been announced ...

Pakistani restaurant BBQ 2Nite has moved into the space that previously housed Flavors of India at 11701 International Drive. Chef Danial Ali will host special fusion dinners at the restaurant, the latest being a "Taqueria Takeover" Aug. 28 featuring such dishes as slow-cooked nihari mole, bihari birria, chicken tikka fajitas and horchata lassis ... White Rabbit Restaurant & Bar, a sister operation to Vines Grille & Wine Bar on Sand Lake Road, will open later this summer at 27 E. Robinson St. downtown. It bills itself as a "NYC-inspired restaurant" where American gastropub and Latin American cuisine meet craft cocktails ...

Light on the Sugar, the bakery and cafe specializing in French cakes and pastries with Asian-inspired flavors, will open a location next to Zaza New Cuban Diner in Waterford Lakes this winter ... Socially conscious coffee shop Kos has closed its Winter Park location at 129 W. Fairbanks Ave. They'll focus energies on their larger Maitland location at 449 S. Orlando Ave. ... Meanwhile, Wavelength Coffee will open inside The Bellhop at 37 N. Orange Ave. downtown, serving Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEWS and EVENTS:

La Femme du Fromage will host a "La Dolce Vita" Italian wine dinner Thursday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the brand-new Audubon Room at East End Market. The seven-course dinner will, of course, feature plenty of cheese. Cost is $100. Visit lafemmedufromage.com for more ... Red Panda Noodle, the mobile noodle operation by former Orlando Meats alums Eliot Hillis and Seth Parker, will celebrate their one-year anniversary Friday, Aug. 11, from 7-10 p.m. at 2424 E. Robinson St., behind Etoile Boutique ... Tapa Toro on International Drive celebrates its eighth anniversary with a special four-course "Summer Love Menu" through Aug. 17 featuring a cocktail, tapas, seafood paella and flan for $88 per couple.