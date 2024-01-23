Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

Bottoms up

By on Tue, Jan 23, 2024 at 3:09 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week
Photo via Orlando Beer Week/Instagram
Orlando main street districts Mills 50 and the Milk District have forged an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week.

Orlando Beer Week may have started on Saturday (Jan. 20), but there's still plenty of time to mark this celebration of "the brewers, bars, beer enthusiasts who contribute so much to our local culture and economy." And Mills 50 and the Milk District are going all in with this Main Street Ale-liance teamup.

Thirty neighborhood bars, restaurants, watering holes and breweries are part of the Ale-liance, including Pour Choice, Ten10 Brewing, Guesthouse, Twisted Handle, Wally's, Will's Pub, Pig Floyd's, Black Rooster, GB's Bottle Shop, Thirsty Topher, Grape & the Grain, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Lil Indie's, Nora's Sugar Shack, A La Cart, Bad As's Sandwich, Barley and Vine, District Dive, Market on South, Bull and Bush, Milkhouse, Sideward Brewing, Sportstown Billiards, the Nook on Robinson, Smoke and Donuts, Whiskey Lou's, Twelve Talons and Whippoorwill Beer House.

Each of these establishments are offering an OBW drink special for the duration of this week.

For the true hardcores, Ale-liance maps of participating spots can be nabbed at Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Ten10 Brewing, Sideward Brewing or Twelve Talons. You get a sticker on your map if you imbibe at a participating locale, and once you get seven stickers you get a prize.

Orlando Beer Week runs through Saturday, Jan. 27.

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Drinking + Bars articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Potbelly Sandwich Works to open first Orlando location next week

By Matthew Moyer

Potbelly's first Orlando location is almost ready to open

Oh joy! The Strand will expand in Mills 50; double the Johnny's Diner, double the fun; and more Orlando food news

By Faiyaz Kara

The Strand will take over the next-door space, formerly the British Shoppe, and open d.b.a., serving cocktails and small plates.

Healthy fast-casual chain Clean Eatz opens second Orlando location

By Matthew Moyer

Clean Eatz expands into Lake Mary with new restaurant

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

Also in Food + Drink

Mediterranean restaurant Helena Modern Riviera to soft open at Icon Park for Valentine’s Day events

By Alexandra Sullivan

Helena Modern Riveria is coming to Icon Park in Orlando

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando restaurant listed among Yelp's 2024 'Top 100 Places to Eat' in the U.S.

NYC fast-casual chain Just Salad opens new Waterford Lakes outpost

By Matthew Moyer

Just Salad opens new Waterford Lakes location

Healthy fast-casual chain Clean Eatz opens second Orlando location

By Matthew Moyer

Clean Eatz expands into Lake Mary with new restaurant
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us