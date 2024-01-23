Mills 50 and Milk District businesses forge an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week

Photo via Orlando Beer Week/Instagram

Orlando main street districts Mills 50 and the Milk District have forged an 'Ale-liance' to mark Orlando Beer Week.Orlando Beer Week may have started on Saturday (Jan. 20), but there's still plenty of time to mark this celebration of "the brewers, bars, beer enthusiasts who contribute so much to our local culture and economy." And Mills 50 and the Milk District are going all in with this Main Street Ale-liance teamup.Thirty neighborhood bars, restaurants, watering holes and breweries are part of the Ale-liance, including Pour Choice, Ten10 Brewing, Guesthouse, Twisted Handle, Wally's, Will's Pub, Pig Floyd's, Black Rooster, GB's Bottle Shop, Thirsty Topher, Grape & the Grain, Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Lil Indie's, Nora's Sugar Shack, A La Cart, Bad As's Sandwich, Barley and Vine, District Dive, Market on South, Bull and Bush, Milkhouse, Sideward Brewing, Sportstown Billiards, the Nook on Robinson, Smoke and Donuts, Whiskey Lou's, Twelve Talons and Whippoorwill Beer House.Each of these establishments are offering an OBW drink special for the duration of this week.For the true hardcores, Ale-liance maps of participating spots can be nabbed at Ivanhoe Park Brewing, Ten10 Brewing, Sideward Brewing or Twelve Talons. You get a sticker on your map if you imbibe at a participating locale, and once you get seven stickers you get a prize.Orlando Beer Week runs through Saturday, Jan. 27.