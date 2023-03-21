[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "31267952",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "31267951",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
Photo courtesy MX Taco/Facebook
MX Taco will be closing in the near future
"All the best, Orlando."
With those oddly hopeful words, Milk District restaurant MX Taco signed off on the announcement of its imminent closure Monday via social media
.
While it won't be a complete shutdown — the same social media post promised that MX would be staging various pop-up events in the coming months — it's still the end of the street-taco haven's Bumby outpost.
Orlando Weekly
food critic Faiyaz Kara named MX Taco among the honorable mentions in his "Top Tables
" roundup for 2019.
The official closing date for MX Taco is March 31.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter