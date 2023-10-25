Michelin-approved Mister O1 pizza opens first Central Florida location, Seattle’s most expensive latte comes to Winter Park, and more

All the Orlando food news you need

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 1:00 am

South Florida chainlet Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza opens in Lake Mary
South Florida chainlet Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza opens in Lake Mary Photo courtesy Mister O1/Facebook

OPENINGS and CLOSINGS:

Storyville Coffee Company, home to Seattle's most expensive latte at $8.50, will move into the recently vacated Imperial Kitchen & Wine Bar space at 170 E. Morse Blvd. in Winter Park. Based in Bainbridge Island, Washington, Storyville Coffee Company is owned by Full Sail co-chairman Jonathan Phelps and has two locations in Seattle ... Nearby, Mares Real Peruvian Cuisine has opened in the space that's hosted numerous concepts in the past few years (most recently Fortuna Bakery) at 528 S. Park Ave. Mares also has a location in Hunter's Creek ...

In Winter Park Village, Chayote Barrio Kitchen, by noted Puerto Rican chef Mario Pagan (Food Network, Next Iron Chef), opens Thursday, Oct. 26 Friday Oct. 27, in the old Crispers space. Chayote plates dishes under the "Nueva Mesa Latina" banner, that is, cuisine celebrating all cultures with Hispanic heritage ... Bakery 1908, the dumpling and dim-sum house by YH Seafood Clubhouse's John Zhao, will open Friday, Oct. 27 Wednesday, Nov. 1, in the old King Crab Shack/Lac-Viet Bistro space at 2021 E. Colonial Drive ... Jinya Ramen Bar has opened its second Orlando-area location, this one in Oviedo at 234 E. Mitchell Hammock Road. The first local Jinya opened in Thornton Park in 2018 ...

Mister O1, the Michelin Guide-recommended pizzeria from South Florida, will open its first Central Florida location Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 1210 International Parkway in Heathrow/Lake Mary ... Sushi Saint, the handroll bar and sushi lounge by Soseki's Michael Collantes, is now taking reservations at exploretock.com/sushisaint. Sushi Saint is located in the Brew Theory Marketplace space at 400 Pittman St. ... Ford Fry, the Atlanta-based chef and five-time James Beard Award nominee, will open a 5,000-square-foot outpost of his Superica Tex-Mex chain mid-November in Winter Park's Palm Hills development at 415 S. Orlando Ave. The "casual yet whimsical space" will feature Fry's "Northern Mexican-meets-Texas-ranch style of cooking," complete with a 900-square-foot patio ... New Leaf Tea House, featuring "handcrafted" tea with homemade boba, coffee, matcha and taiyaki, has opened at 1060 State Road 436 in Casselberry.

NEWS and EVENTS:

As part of East End Market's 10th anniversary celebrations, Orlando's first food hall will hold a "Meet the Owners and OGs" event at 9 a.m. Thursday, a "Taste & Toast" event at 7 p.m. Friday (tickets $35), and a Family Fun Day starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Visit eastendmkt.com for event details and info.


About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
