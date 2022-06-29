Mason Jar Provisions closes after two years in Thornton Park, plans move in Orlando area

Mason Jar Provisions has closed.

The Thornton Park restaurant opened its doors in 2020. They specialized in a variety of comfort food and pub grub, from smashburgers to falafels.

The restaurant's website posted that June 26 would be the last day they were open. Then on Facebook, they posted they were going to come back “BIGGER & BETTER!”







Though there has been no official statement as to where they are moving, rumors point to a move somewhere in Mills 50 or in Winter Park.

According to Bungalower, employees who were working the last shift said the new location will open in the next two weeks.