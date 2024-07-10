Magical Dining returns with 150 Orlando restaurants in August

Magical Dining is an annual celebration through which anyone can try a variety of local restaurants with a three course, prix-fixe meal for either $40 or $60 a person, plus tax and gratuity.
Returning for its 19th year from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30, the event will offer a record-breaking 150 Orlando-area restaurants, including 25 first-time locations and nine Michelin-approved spots.
This year, Magical Dining will benefit donation center The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. With every $40 meal, one dollar will be donated, and with every $60 meal, 2 dollars will be donated to the organization. The Mustard Seed of Central Florida aims to help those in need by providing furniture and clothing while being environmentally friendly and community-oriented.
Along with Magical Dining, Magical Nights is also happening now, offering deals on select Orlando area hotels and resorts.
25 first-time Magical Dining restaurants:
- Adega Gaucha — Kissimmee location ($40)
- Armando’s — College Park location ($40)
- Armando’s — Lake Nona location ($40)
- Armando’s — Winter Park location ($40)
- Braccia Ristorante ($40)
- Chayote Barrio Kitchen ($60)
- Chef’s Table at The Edgewater ($60)
- Chima Steakhouse ($60)
- The Citrus Club ($40)
- Crocante Restaurant + Bar ($40)
- Cru Quarters at The Mayflower ($40)
- F&D Prime Modern Steakhouse ($60)
- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill ($40)
- Helena Modern Riviera ($40)
- Nami ($60)
- Norman’s Orlando ($60)
- Pine & Oak Tavern ($40)
- Sophia’s Trattoria ($40)
- Summer House on the Lake ($40)
- Trabucco ($40)
- Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando ($40)
- Twin View Restaurant at Evermore Resort ($60)
- Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — East Orlando location ($40)
- Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — West Orlando location ($40)
- Yamasan Sushi and Grill ($40)
- The Ravenous Pig ($40)
- Z Asian ($40)
- AVA MediterrAegean ($60)
- Bacán ($60)
- Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen ($60)
- Kabooki Sushi — Colonial Drive Location ($40)
- Maxine’s on Shine ($40)
- The Pinery ($40)
- Ravello ($60)
