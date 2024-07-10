BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Magical Dining returns with 150 Orlando restaurants in August

A chance for Orlando foodies to experience more menus than ever

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Photo via Bacán
Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining experience returns next month with a record 150 restaurants for Central Florida foodies to get a taste of.

Magical Dining is an annual celebration through which anyone can try a variety of local restaurants with a three course, prix-fixe meal for either $40 or $60 a person, plus tax and gratuity.

Returning for its 19th year from Aug. 16 to Sept. 30, the event will offer a record-breaking 150 Orlando-area restaurants, including 25 first-time locations and nine Michelin-approved spots.

This year, Magical Dining will benefit donation center The Mustard Seed of Central Florida. With every $40 meal, one dollar will be donated, and with every $60 meal, 2 dollars will be donated to the organization. The Mustard Seed of Central Florida aims to help those in need by providing furniture and clothing while being environmentally friendly and community-oriented.

Along with Magical Dining, Magical Nights is also happening now, offering deals on select Orlando area hotels and resorts.

25 first-time Magical Dining restaurants:
  • Adega Gaucha — Kissimmee location ($40)
  • Armando’s — College Park location ($40)
  • Armando’s — Lake Nona location ($40)
  • Armando’s — Winter Park location ($40)
  • Braccia Ristorante ($40)
  • Chayote Barrio Kitchen ($60)
  • Chef’s Table at The Edgewater​ ($60)
  • Chima Steakhouse ($60)
  • The Citrus Club ($40)
  • Crocante Restaurant + Bar ($40)
  • Cru Quarters at The Mayflower ($40)
  • F&D Prime Modern Steakhouse ($60)
  • Firebirds Wood Fired Grill ($40)
  • Helena Modern Riviera ($40)
  • Nami ($60)
  • Norman’s Orlando ($60)
  • Pine & Oak Tavern ($40)
  • Sophia’s Trattoria ($40)
  • Summer House on the Lake ($40)
  • Trabucco ($40)
  • Trattoria del Porto at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando ($40)
  • Twin View Restaurant at Evermore Resort ($60)
  • Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — East Orlando location ($40)
  • Wine 4 Oysters Bar and Bites — West Orlando location ($40)
  • Yamasan Sushi and Grill ($40)
Nine Michelin Guide restaurants:
  • The Ravenous Pig ($40)
  • Z Asian ($40)
  • AVA MediterrAegean ($60)
  • Bacán ($60)
  • Four Flamingos, A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen ($60)
  • Kabooki Sushi — Colonial Drive Location ($40)
  • Maxine’s on Shine ($40)
  • The Pinery ($40)
  • Ravello ($60)
Sarah Lynott

July 10, 2024

