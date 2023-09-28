Local food events: A fancy sitdown James Beard dinner, a fun James Beard walk-around tasting, and a Japanese tea ceremony and bento lunch

A couple of James Beard Foundation benefit dinners to announce: The Lake Nona Wave Hotel hosts Dinner Under the Stars — A Culinary Journey to benefit the James Beard Foundation at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. After a cocktail reception, guests will enjoy a five-course tasting menu presented by Bacán and newly opened Japanese concept Nami, with each course accompanied by sommelier-selected wines. Tickets are $180 and available at bacanlakenona.com/events.

Then on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 6:30 p.m., Quantum Leap Winery hosts a Friends of James Beard Benefit featuring master sommelier George Miliotes (Wine Bar George), Lordfer Lalicon (Kaya), Matt Hinckley (Hinckley's Fancy Meats), Shannea "Nikki" Akins (Nikki's Place), Trina Gregory (Se7en Bites) and more. Tickets for the walkaround event are $175. Visit quantumleapwinery.com/events for more.

The Japanese Heritage Festival goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Sanford Civic Center. In addition to the many cultural exhibits and performances, Soei Chieko Mihori will present a traditional Japanese tea ceremony and chef Junichi Takazoe of Jimotti's Restaurant will offer a bento lunch. Admission is $10. Cost for the tea ceremony is $10. Bento lunch is $25. Visit sanfordculturalguild.org for tickets and info.