Kura Sushi to bring conveyor-belt dishes to Vineland Pointe; Morimoto Asia celebrates “Summer Matsuri”

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS:
Photo courtesy PR's Taco Palace/Facebook
PR's Taco Palace
Rikku Ó’Donnchü, the man behind the now-shuttered modernist chef’s tasting experience Immersion at London House, will be the executive chef of Doshi
, the contemporary chef’s tasting experience opening next month in the Whole Foods plaza in Winter Park. Doshi is the evolution of Doshibox, the Korean concept created by Gene Kim. Ó’Donnchü and Kim, along with chefs Ray and Michael Gillette, will present a progressive 14-course tasting menu in an intimate six-person chef’s table experience. Resys will be available starting July 29 … Also in Winter Park, Cava
, a Mediterranean fast-casual chain from the Cava Group, has opened in the Zoe’s Kitchen space in the Center of Winter Park plaza at 501 N. Orlando Ave. The Cava Group also owns Zoe’s Kitchen … Kura Sush
i, a Japanese chain out of Osaka, will bring its brand of conveyor-belt sushi to the Vineland Pointe shopping center later this summer. Kura has a two-layered conveyor belt system (one is an “Express Belt”) as well as robot servers … Cheese shop Simply Cheese
has opened at the Shoppes of Aloma at 2258 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park … PR’s Taco Palace
in College Park has undergone an ownership change, with new staff and new menu items … Honolulu Harry’s
, featuring a very pineapple-inflected menu, has opened across the street on Edgewater Drive … Boardwalk Deli,
“inspired by delis of the American Northeast,” will open in the old Boardwalk Bakery space on Disney’s Boardwalk later this summer.
NEWS + EVENTS: Morimoto Asia
celebrates “Summer Matsuri” Aug. 7 from noon to 3:30 p.m. featuring everything from taiko drummers to food stations serving Japanese street fare. Experts will also be on hand to teach guests about fish preparation. And hai,
Japanese beer and sake will flow. Cost is $60. Visit morimotoasia.com
for tickets … Black Rooster Taquería
on Curry Ford Road is offering a summer happy hour Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. with discounts on food and half off all drinks … The Vegan BBQ Festival
goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lake Eola Park, featuring more than 25 vendors. Admission is free.