VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Kura Sushi to bring conveyor-belt dishes to Vineland Pointe; Morimoto Asia celebrates “Summer Matsuri”

By on Wed, Jul 27, 2022 at 1:00 am

PR's Taco Palace - Photo courtesy PR's Taco Palace/Facebook
Photo courtesy PR's Taco Palace/Facebook
PR's Taco Palace

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS: Rikku Ó’Donnchü, the man behind the now-shuttered modernist chef’s tasting experience Immersion at London House, will be the executive chef of Doshi, the contemporary chef’s tasting experience opening next month in the Whole Foods plaza in Winter Park. Doshi is the evolution of Doshibox, the Korean concept created by Gene Kim. Ó’Donnchü and Kim, along with chefs Ray and Michael Gillette, will present a progressive 14-course tasting menu in an intimate six-person chef’s table experience. Resys will be available starting July 29 … Also in Winter Park, Cava, a Mediterranean fast-casual chain from the Cava Group, has opened in the Zoe’s Kitchen space in the Center of Winter Park plaza at 501 N. Orlando Ave. The Cava Group also owns Zoe’s Kitchen … Kura Sushi, a Japanese chain out of Osaka, will bring its brand of conveyor-belt sushi to the Vineland Pointe shopping center later this summer. Kura has a two-layered conveyor belt system (one is an “Express Belt”) as well as robot servers … Cheese shop Simply Cheese has opened at the Shoppes of Aloma at 2258 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park … PR’s Taco Palace in College Park has undergone an ownership change, with new staff and new menu items … Honolulu Harry’s, featuring a very pineapple-inflected menu, has opened across the street on Edgewater Drive … Boardwalk Deli, “inspired by delis of the American Northeast,” will open in the old Boardwalk Bakery space on Disney’s Boardwalk later this summer.

NEWS + EVENTS: Morimoto Asia celebrates “Summer Matsuri” Aug. 7 from noon to 3:30 p.m. featuring everything from taiko drummers to food stations serving Japanese street fare. Experts will also be on hand to teach guests about fish preparation. And hai, Japanese beer and sake will flow. Cost is $60. Visit morimotoasia.com for tickets … Black Rooster Taquería on Curry Ford Road is offering a summer happy hour Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m. with discounts on food and half off all drinks … The Vegan BBQ Festival goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lake Eola Park, featuring more than 25 vendors. Admission is free.

About The Author

Faiyaz Kara

More
Scroll to read more Food News articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Food + Drink Slideshows

Doghouse ​(407) 412-5409 2527 Edgewater Dr Located in College Park, Doghouse serves a perfect combination of crazy dogs and loaded tots.

Top 20 hot dogs in Orlando, according to Yelp
Here's what's in Disney's $5000 'Star Wars' cocktail

Here's what's in Disney's $5,000 'Star Wars' cocktail
These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida

These Orlando restaurants are among Yelp's Top 100 Restaurants in Florida
Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Here are all the menus for Orlando's Bite30 2022

Trending

Modern Korean restaurant Doshi opens in Winter Park with ex-Immersion chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü at the helm

By Faiyaz Kara

Modern Korean restaurant Doshi opens in Winter Park with ex-Immersion chef Rikku Ó'Donnchü at the helm

Standing sushi bar Edoboy soft opens in Mills 50; Park Avenue Tavern takes over the old Dexter's Winter Park space in Hannibal Square

By Faiyaz Kara

Edoboy standing sushi bar soft opens in Mills 50 on July 28.

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

By Faiyaz Kara

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

Cucina Pizza and Bar opens in downtown Orlando

By Nicolle Osorio

Cucina Pizza and Bar opens in downtown Orlando

Also in Food + Drink

Plantees in Mills 50 goes green with plant-based burgers and cheese fries

By Faiyaz Kara

A Plantees burger

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

By Faiyaz Kara

Like its multimillion-dollar sculpture garden, Bacan at the Lake Nona Wave Hotel cuts a fine figure

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

By Faiyaz Kara

Fredster's in Maitland resuscitates the aughts-era dishes and vibe of Dexter's

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

By Faiyaz Kara

JapAnatolia in Oviedo introduces us to su-chi, sushi-like rolls with a Turkish bite

Digital Issue

July 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us