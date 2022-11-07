ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day

Krispy Kreme is giving away free donuts tomorrow.

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 4:20 pm

click to enlarge Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day
Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut on Election Day to encourage everyone to show up to the polls and vote.

The North Carolina-based chain said on its website that it’s celebrating voters on Election Day and wants to “add a little extra joy to your day!”

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said for customers to "cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks."

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day."

Krispy Kreme is well known for its doughnut giveaways to customers. They ran similar promotions for anyone who dress in a Halloween costume. The doughnut chain also gave away free glazed doughnuts last year for vaccinated guests who showed their COVID-19 vaccine card.

No voter card or voter sticker is needed to take part in the free doughnut giveaway. The offer is available in-store or through the drive-thru.

