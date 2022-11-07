Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut on Election Day to encourage everyone to show up to the polls and vote.

The North Carolina-based chain said on its website that it’s celebrating voters on Election Day and wants to “add a little extra joy to your day!”

Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme said for customers to “cast your vote and stop by; you deserve our sweet thanks.”

“A healthy, vibrant democracy depends on engaged citizens who vote," Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We’re happy to celebrate voters and our democracy by giving everyone a free Original Glazed doughnut on Election Day."

Krispy Kreme is well known for its doughnut giveaways to customers. They ran similar promotions for anyone who dress in a Halloween costume. The doughnut chain also gave away free glazed doughnuts last year for vaccinated guests who showed their COVID-19 vaccine card.

No voter card or voter sticker is needed to take part in the free doughnut giveaway. The offer is available in-store or through the drive-thru.