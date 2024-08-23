KFC to pilot new restaurant concept in Orlando

The fried chicken chain will pilot new 'KFC Original' spots at 16 Orlando locations

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 2:26 pm

KFC to pilot new restaurant concept in Orlando
Photo courtesy KFC
KFC is bringing an especially "finger-lickin' good" dining experience to Orlando.

The beloved fried chicken chain will pilot new "KFC Original" restaurant concepts at 16 Orlando locations, with a new menu, new decor, new technology and updated service speed.

According to the brand, interior changes include KFC Original window art and artwork, an updated playlist for in-store dining, digital ordering kiosks and new kitchen technology. There will be a streamlined drive-thru with "easy to read" menus, and hand-breaded chicken will be fried in small batches for more frequent batches of fresh chicken.

These changes are all steps toward the chain's goal of achieving more accurate, speedier service and an overall improved dining experience, according to a release.

Participating Orlando-area locations include:
  • 510 Cagan View Road, Clermont
  • 4466 Pleasant Hill Road, Poinciana
  • 5173 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando
  • 5680 Irlo Bronson Highway, Kissimmee
  • 1978 E. Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee
  • 356 E. Main St., Apopka
  • 5780 Central Florida Parkway, Orlando
  • 11302 S. Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando
  • 5808 Cinderlane Parkway, Orlando
  • 6041 S. Goldenrod Road, Orlando
  • 5200 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando
  • 3601 S. Orlando Drive, Sanford
  • 4659 W. First St.,  Sanford
  • 4670 South St., Titusville
  • 4250 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
  • 436 S. Semoran Blvd., Orlando
Chloe Greenberg

Chloe Greenberg is the Digital Content Editor for Orlando Weekly.
August 21, 2024

