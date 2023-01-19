Kaya celebrates grand opening with Filipino Freedom Fest, OSC fundraiser Science on Tap takes over Loch Haven Saturday + more local food news

click to enlarge photo courtesy Park Avenue Tavern An interior view of the NYC location of the Park Ave Tav — a second outpost opens in Hannibal Square later this month.

OPENINGS + CLOSINGS:

At long last, Norman Van Aken's eponymous restaurant Norman's is set to open at the Dellagio Town Center in Dr. Phillips in February ... Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen owners Hien Pham and Huong Nguyen will open their pho ga concept, appropriately called Pho Ga Hien Vuong, in the old Zero Degrees space at 5282 W. Colonial Drive in March. In addition to the eponymous Vietnamese chicken soup, com ga hai nam (Hainanese-style chicken and rice), goi ga (chicken salad) and other chicken dishes will also be offered ... Look for Chill-N Ice Cream to serve their liquid-nitro, flash-frozen ice cream from Winter Park's City Place at 1100 Orlando Ave. later this year ... Sanshi Noodle House, specializing in Yunnan cuisine, has opened in the Golden Sparkling Plaza at 5600 W. Colonial Drive ... New York City import Park Avenue Tavern will open its Florida outpost Jan. 27 at 558 W. New England Ave. in Hannibal Square.

NEWS + EVENTS:

The Orlando Science Center holds its annual Science on Tap fundraiser Jan. 21 at Loch Haven Park. The walkabout event will feature more than 40 Central Florida breweries as well as interactive science demos, live music, games like cornhole and giant jenga, and food vendors including Smokemade Meats and Cholo Dogs. The event goes from noon-4 p.m. and costs $60 ($90 VIP) ... Kaya, the Top Table of 2022, will coincide its grand opening with Filipino Freedom Fest Jan. 27-29. The event will also include their eighth annual Kamayan Feast. Follow @kaya.orlando for all the details and schedules.