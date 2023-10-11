Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake undergoing major expansion; Tijuana Flats and Tibby’s founder to open Big Taco

Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake is undergoing a major expansion. Phase 1, which includes lengthening the sushi bar and adding 10 more seats and increasing the size of the main dining area, is already complete. Phase 2 includes lengthening the cocktail bar from 9 to 25 seats, which is underway and expected to be complete around Thanksgiving. Phase 3 is enclosing the patio and creating a private dining area, which is expected to be completed this spring ...

The 808, the casual Hawaiian-inspired bar-eatery in Thornton Park, has closed and will be replaced with Jack & Honey's. The upscale diner concept has been five years in the making and was initially going to be a 24-hour spot next door to the Hammered Lamb before COVID-19 changed those plans. Jack & Honey's is expected to open later this month ...

Brian Wheeler, founder of Tijuana Flats and Tibby's New Orleans Kitchen, will debut his latest concept, called Big Taco. Promising a "big attitude," Big Taco will offer a host of made-to-order Tex-Mex classics. Look for it to open in early November at 1455 State Road 436 in Casselberry Commons ...

Chicken-finger chain Raising Cane's will open three outposts in the Orlando area over the next few months. The first location will open Nov. 7 at 7105 Palm Parkway in O-Town West; another will open in December at 12040 Pioneers Way in Lake Nona; and the third will open at 8170 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee in early winter ...

Chicago Dog & Co. has closed in Altamonte Springs. The owners cited rising costs in their decision to shut down.