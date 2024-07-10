BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Juju's hambagu subconcept, Hikiniku to Sumi, launches in Orlando this winter

Chef Lewis Lin will fire Japanese Hamburg steaks, or 'hambagu,' on select lunchtime dates at the kappo bar

By on Wed, Jul 10, 2024 at 7:04 pm

click to enlarge Hambagu - Lewis Lin
Lewis Lin
Hambagu
Lewis Lin, the man behind izakaya concepts Susuru and Juju, is going to have a busy few months ahead of him. Lin is putting the finishing touches on his wagyu shabu-shabu concept, Nabe, in Dr. Phillips, while Mao Mao, his 12-seat handroll bar, is still slated to open by the end of the year.

click to enlarge Binchotan-grilled hambagu - Lewis Lin
Lewis Lin
Binchotan-grilled hambagu
But before that, Lin will introduce Japanese Hamburg steaks, or hambagu, in a lunchtime subconcept at Juju's kappo bar called Hikiniku to Sumi.

The ground Japanese wagyu will be grilled over binchotan coals and served over steamed koshi-hikari rice that Lin says will be made in a traditional clay donabe pot. The wagyu, by the way, will be procured from Palm Beach Meats, who recently announced plans to open a shop/eatery in SoDo this fall.

click to enlarge Traditional clay donabe pot - Lewis Lin
Lewis Lin
Traditional clay donabe pot
Lin plans on using a 50-50 mix of A5 wagyu (the highest grade of Japanese beef) and American wagyu (a crossbreed of Japanese wagyu and continental beef) for his hambagu.

He'll also offer fish hikiniku using tuna, salmon and madai.

click to enlarge Lin wielding madai - Faiyaz Kara
Faiyaz Kara
Lin wielding madai
Hikiniku, by the way, means ground or minced meat, and sumi means charcoal. Lin says he wants to eventually find a permanent space for Hikiniku to Sumi should the hambagu concept, ahem, catch fire.

Until then, follow @hikinikuorl for launch dates at Juju.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Faiyaz Kara

Faiyaz Kara

Orlando restaurant critic. Orlando Weekly restaurant critic since 2006.
July 10, 2024

