Jollibee opens first Orlando location next week — or the drive-through, at least

Photo courtesy Jollibee/Facebook
Sound the horns! Jollibee opens in Orlando this month
The long wait for Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to open the doors
of their first Orlando location will end this month.
After nearly two years of waiting that began with a cryptic billboard
and a couple of teases that came to naught
, Jollibee will begin serving up its signature fried chicken in Orlando on Jan. 18.
Jollibee's Orlando location in the UCF area at 11891 E. Colonial Drive
will be open daily from 9 a.m.-midnight starting next Wednesday.
This new Orlando outpost will be the first Jollibee to feature a two-lane drive-through (we do love cars!
), and take note
— the drive-through will be the only way to pick up and order chicken for the first couple of weeks until the dining area is fully ready.
So you'll have to take your Chickenjoy to-go for now.
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter