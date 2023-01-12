Jollibee opens first Orlando location next week — or the drive-through, at least

At long last!

By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 11:53 am

Sound the horns! Jollibee opens in Orlando this month - Photo courtesy Jollibee/Facebook
Photo courtesy Jollibee/Facebook
Sound the horns! Jollibee opens in Orlando this month

The long wait for Filipino fast food chain Jollibee to open the doors of their first Orlando location will end this month.

After nearly two years of waiting that began with a cryptic billboard and a couple of teases that came to naught, Jollibee will begin serving up its signature fried chicken in Orlando on Jan. 18.

Jollibee's Orlando location in the UCF area at 11891 E. Colonial Drive will be open daily from 9 a.m.-midnight starting next Wednesday.

This new Orlando outpost will be the first Jollibee to feature a two-lane drive-through (we do love cars!), and take note — the drive-through will be the only way to pick up and order chicken for the first couple of weeks until the dining area is fully ready.

So you'll have to take your Chickenjoy to-go for now.


