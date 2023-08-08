Jinya Ramen to open new Orlando area location this fall

More slurpin’ in Oviedo

By on Tue, Aug 8, 2023 at 11:09 am

click to enlarge Jinya Ramen Bar expands its Orlando footprint this fall - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Jinya Ramen Bar expands its Orlando footprint this fall
Jinya Ramen Bar is set to expand its Central Floridian footprint with a second location, in nearby Oviedo.

The upscale ramen chain announced plans this weekend to finally open their second Florida outpost at 234 E. Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, at the Ellington.

As we reported last summer, this second location has been in the works for a while. Originally set to open last fall, it's now looking more like this fall.

“They say that Orlando is one of the most magical places on earth and we learned that with our first location in the city, so it only made sense to bring another one to the area and Oviedo is the perfect place to do that,” said Jinya CEO Tomo Takahashi in a very enthusiastic press statement.

Jinya's original Florida location, in the heart of Thornton Park near downtown Orlando, is still humming along. In fact, it placed in our Best of Orlando's readers poll last year for "Best Ramen" right behind local fave Domu, no shame.

Related
Upscale chain Jinya Ramen Bar brings Japanese street food back to Thornton Park with fanfare

Upscale chain Jinya Ramen Bar brings Japanese street food back to Thornton Park with fanfare: Live noods


