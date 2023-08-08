Jinya Ramen to open new Orlando area location this fall

The upscale ramen chain announced plans this weekend to finally open their second Florida outpost at 234 E. Mitchell Hammock Road in Oviedo, at the Ellington.
As we reported last summer, this second location has been in the works for a while. Originally set to open last fall, it's now looking more like this fall.
“They say that Orlando is one of the most magical places on earth and we learned that with our first location in the city, so it only made sense to bring another one to the area and Oviedo is the perfect place to do that,” said Jinya CEO Tomo Takahashi in a very enthusiastic press statement.
Jinya's original Florida location, in the heart of Thornton Park near downtown Orlando, is still humming along. In fact, it placed in our Best of Orlando's readers poll last year for "Best Ramen" right behind local fave Domu, no shame.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed