Japanese fast-casual teppanyaki chain Pepper Lunch to open Orlando locations

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Pepper Lunch is coming

Japanese “experimental” fast-casual concept Pepper Lunch is expanding into Florida with three cities confirmed — and one of those cities is Orlando.Tampa, Gainesville and Orlando will be home to 10 Pepper Lunch restaurants starting in late 2024, the chain's first locations in the Southeastern United States.Currently boasting 500 locations in 15 countries, Pepper Lunch — a teppanyaki concept where customers grill their own meats and veggies on an iron griddle — hopes to establish a permanent presence in Florida.On offer at the restaurant are steaks, curry rice dishes, teriyaki and even pasta. The chain prides itself on diners being able to get in, cook their meal, chow down and head back out the door in 20 minutes (if they so choose) with a price point under $20.There is no information as of this writing on potential addresses for the Orlando franchises.