Jack in the Box will make a return to Florida with new Orlando locations

Image via Jack in the Box/Facebook

Jack in the Box is about to "pop" its way into Central Florida for the first time in 30 years.The company announced 14 restaurants will open in both Florida and Arkansas as part of a nationwide expansion. Specific locations and opening dates have yet to be announced, but restaurants will open in Orlando, the chain said.“Through my travels to the West Coast, I fell in love with the Jack in the Box brand,” Orlando franchisee Jonathan Peralta said in a news release. “After returning home, I read that Jack in the Box was looking to expand in the Florida market, and I knew that was our sign.”The California-based food chain is most notable for their burgers, tacos, salads and their iconic branding. Their cheerful staple mascot is familiar to anyone from the West Coast, often nodding from car antennas.This will be the company's first time opening Florida restaurants in more than 30 years.