It's Oktoberfest at downtown Orlando's Schmankerl Stub’n; Taste of Thai Festival happens this weekend; and a Firehouse surprise

Local food news and events

By on Thu, Sep 26, 2024 at 4:48 pm

click to enlarge Schmankerl Stub’n in downtown Orlando - Photo by Rob Bartlett
Photo by Rob Bartlett
Schmankerl Stub’n in downtown Orlando
Downtown German restaurant Schmankerl Stub’n celebrates Oktoberfest through Sunday, Oct. 6, with a special menu and, of course, Maß Bier.
The Taste of Thai Festival goes from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the Wat Florida Dhammaram Theravāda Buddhist Temple and Monastery at 2421 Old Vineland Road in Kissimmee. Cost is $20 for adults, and $10 for children 6-12. Food will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Location Details

Wat Florida Dhammaram

2421 Old Vineland Road, Kissimmee

407-397-9552

watflorida.com


Rejoice, all you Firehouse Subs fans. The sub joint has brought back its Hot Sauce Bar after a three-year hiatus.


September 25, 2024

