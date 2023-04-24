International Vegan Food Festival returns to Orlando

click to enlarge Image via International Vegan Food Festival/Eventbrite

Get ready for some plant-based fun: The International Vegan Food Festival is set to return for the second year in a row.The fest goes down Saturday, April 29, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the historic Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando.The stage will be set for all things vegan, with more than 50 vendors. Attendees can grab bites from Mood Rising, Samosas, Happy Cow, Hummus Bar, Pucker Up Eatery and tons more.Food and drinks from places all around the globe will be on offer, with flavors from American to Caribbean to Ethiopian to Italian and more. Live music, arts and local businesses will also be present, as well as a DJ and bars to grab a brew from.The event is free to attend, though a $25 VIP option is available for those who want access to a private seating area and avoid lines.