Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

International Vegan Food Festival returns to Orlando

The fest goes down Saturday, April 29

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 6:04 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge International Vegan Food Festival returns to Orlando
Image via International Vegan Food Festival/Eventbrite
Get ready for some plant-based fun: The International Vegan Food Festival is set to return for the second year in a row.

The fest goes down Saturday, April 29, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the historic Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando.

The stage will be set for all things vegan, with more than 50 vendors. Attendees can grab bites from Mood Rising, Samosas, Happy Cow, Hummus Bar, Pucker Up Eatery and tons more.

Food and drinks from places all around the globe will be on offer, with flavors from American to Caribbean to Ethiopian to Italian and more. Live music, arts and local businesses will also be present, as well as a DJ and bars to grab a brew from.

The event is free to attend, though a $25 VIP option is available for those who want access to a private seating area and avoid lines.

Event Details
International Vegan Food Festival

International Vegan Food Festival

Sat., April 29, 3 p.m.

Wall Street Plaza Wall and Court streets, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

free

Tags:

About The Author

Reina Nieves

Reina Nieves is Orlando Weekly's intern for the spring 2023 semester.
Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

By Jessica Bryce Young

Grills Seafood pulls Bud Light from all locations over trans sponsorship

Barbecue-pizza mashup Pigzza finally opens; Melt Brownie will offer four flavors of artisanal brownies each week; SoDo After Dark on Saturday

By Faiyaz Kara

Pigzza celebrated their grand opening Tuesday, April 18

Guy Fieri is coming to Orlando to debut new menus at Chicken Guy! this week

By Chloe Greenberg

Guy Fieri is coming to Orlando to debut new menus at Chicken Guy! this week

Also in Food + Drink

Rockpit Brewing hosts SoDo After Dark soiree this weekend

By Matthew Moyer

Rockpit hosts SoDo After Dark on Saturday

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

By Faiyaz Kara

In Winter Park, Maya Cafe Lounge and Gallery’s expressive, feel-good spirit finds its way to the kitchen

Vinyl listening room and bar Proper opens in downtown Orlando

By Matthew Moyer

Touchtunes this ain't: DJs spin records at Proper

Norigami presents superb slices of seafood in Plant Street Market in Winter Garden

By Faiyaz Kara

Norigami presents superb slices of seafood in Plant Street Market in Winter Garden
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us