2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

International Vegan Food Festival brings the non-carnivorous party to Wall Street Plaza this weekend

All manner of plant-based fare will be on offer

By on Thu, Jul 13, 2023 at 10:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
Brazilian Fun Foods are bringing Yuca Sammiches to the International Vegan Food Festival - Photo courtesy Brazilian Fun Foods/Facebook
Photo courtesy Brazilian Fun Foods/Facebook
Brazilian Fun Foods are bringing Yuca Sammiches to the International Vegan Food Festival
Downtown Orlando is about to get seriously non-carnivorous as the International Vegan Food Festival takes over Wall Street Plaza on Saturday.

Organized by the Bearded Vegan, this third iteration of the festival will feature food and drinks from places all around the globe, with flavors from American to Caribbean to Brazilian to Italian and more.

Participating vendors — more than 50! — for this summer edition of the Festival include Brazilian Fun Foods, Lilly Rose Bakery, Vegan Gator Food Truck, Hibachi 88, Nood Rising and Buku Vegan.

International Vegan Food Festival happens on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m. at Wall Street Plaza. Admission is free but $35 will net you early VIP access via Eventbrite.

Event Details

International Vegan Food Festival

Sat., July 15

Wall Street Plaza Wall and Court streets, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

free-$35
Location Details

Wall Street Plaza

Wall and Court streets, Orlando Downtown

407-849-0471

2 events 24 articles
Wall Street Plaza

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

Scroll to read more Food News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Magical Dining Month returns in August to spotlight fine Orlando eats

By Matthew Moyer

The Pinery is participating in this year's Magical Dining Month

The Moderne lends Mills 50 added verve with vibes, quaffs and small plates

By Faiyaz Kara

The Moderne lends Mills 50 added verve with vibes, quaffs and small plates

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

Winter Park restaurant The Coop announces they're closing permanently this week

By Matthew Moyer

The Coop in Winter Park is closing after almost a decade of chicken excellence

Also in Food + Drink

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando Pride partners with local bars for new Pride Pub Program watch parties

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday

By Bellanee Plaza

Orlando's only post-apocalyptic-themed bar, Vault 5421, celebrates a birthday

The Moderne lends Mills 50 added verve with vibes, quaffs and small plates

By Faiyaz Kara

The Moderne lends Mills 50 added verve with vibes, quaffs and small plates

Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend

By Chloe Greenberg

Orlando bar Shots to host Wild West-themed Barbie celebration next weekend
More

Digital Issue

July 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us