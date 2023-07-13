International Vegan Food Festival brings the non-carnivorous party to Wall Street Plaza this weekend

Organized by the Bearded Vegan, this third iteration of the festival will feature food and drinks from places all around the globe, with flavors from American to Caribbean to Brazilian to Italian and more.
Participating vendors — more than 50! — for this summer edition of the Festival include Brazilian Fun Foods, Lilly Rose Bakery, Vegan Gator Food Truck, Hibachi 88, Nood Rising and Buku Vegan.
International Vegan Food Festival happens on Saturday, July 15, at 3 p.m. at Wall Street Plaza. Admission is free but $35 will net you early VIP access via Eventbrite.
Event Details
Location Details
