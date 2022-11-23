ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Indian food comes to downtown Orlando for the first time ...ever?, B3 is another sad Audubon Park closure, + more

Chewing over all the local food news

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 4:00 am

image via Urban Turban

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Fast-casual Indian joint Urban Turban, from the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, has opened downtown at 100 E. Pine St., taking over the former space of U-Roll Sushi ... The Front Porch, a sister concept of The Monroe, has opened next to the Creative Village hotspot just in time for patio season. The outdoor, pet-friendly space features its own branded canned cocktails and a focused menu of casual fare like Frito pie, pickled shrimp and Colombian hot dogs ... Work on the new Farm & Haus restaurant in Winter Park continues at the old Cafe de France space at 526 S. Park Ave. Owner Brittany Walsh-Lyne says the restaurant should open next month ... Kaya, the "casual fine dining" Filipino restaurant from ex-Kadence chef Lordfer Lalicon and general manager Jamilyn Bailey, will open in December at 618 N. Thornton Ave. ... The Foreigner, Bruno Fonseca's high-end chef's tasting concept, should be open by Christmas, next to Redlight Redlight at 2816 Corrine Drive ...

Kissimmee's Crocante Restaurant has opened a second location, in the old Fuddrucker's locale at 4311 E. Colonial Drive. Crocante serves Puerto Rican fare by Culinary Institute of America grad Yamuel Bigio ... We told you Black Magic Pizza would be opening a permanent space next to Rockpit Brewing next year, but before embarking on that project, owner Traviss Santos says he'll take over the takeout window at Whiskey Lou's in January. The space was recently vacated by Itsa Chicken ... Framework Coffee, the mobile cafe operated by Danny Alvarez, has soft-opened in its permanent space at 1201 N. Mills Ave. Look for a grand opening celebration on Nov. 26 ... Over on Cranes Roost Boulevard in Altamonte Springs, Dave's Hot Chicken and Paris Banh Mi have both opened ... After 15 years of serving the good folks of Audubon Park, neighborhood mainstay Bikes Beans & Bordeaux closed its doors on Nov. 23. This on the heels of the news that P Is for Pie is closing after fulfilling its last Thanksgiving orders. Both will be missed ...

NEWS+EVENTS: On Dec. 1 and 15, Jaleo at Disney Springs will host a "Chef's Dinner at Jaleo Academy." Guests will immerse themselves in Spanish cookery with an intimate four-course dinner led by Jaleo's chefs and mixologists. Cost is $250 (all inclusive) ... The 5th annual FusionFest takes place this weekend at the Dr. Phillips Center, featuring a bevy of international foods and multicultural displays. The event is free and goes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26 and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 27.


