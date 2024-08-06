Ice creamery Before It Melts set to chill Lake Nona this August

The latest project by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, Before It Melts will add a second brick-and-mortar location in Lake Nona, in addition to its current food truck-style spot in Boxi Park. The new location is set to open Saturday, Aug. 10, at 6941 Lake Nona Blvd., next to Park Pizza & Brewing Co.
The creamery will offer quirky treats like the Blackout Taco, a charcoal vanilla ice cream with salted caramel ganache and black sprinkles all carefully piled atop a black waffle cone taco shell.
Other flavors include Super Human (a play on the classic Superman flavor), blueberry cheesecake, mint avalanche and two vegan options: ultimate Oreo oat and electric watermelon Italian ice.
Adult guests can also add an extra kick with a boozy shot "pour-in." For $5, choose from a variety of options including Baileys, Grand Marnier, Whipped Cream Vodka (and more) and add a shot to any cone, cup or shake.
