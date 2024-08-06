Ice creamery Before It Melts set to chill Lake Nona this August

The shop will offer 12 unique flavors, dessert cocktails, shakes and more

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge Ice creamery Before It Melts set to chill Lake Nona this August
Photo via Before It Melts/Facebook
Ice cream purveyor Before It Melts is expanding to Lake Nona this month, set to deliver creamy nostalgia and unique flavor creations.

The latest project by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, Before It Melts will add a second brick-and-mortar location in Lake Nona, in addition to its current food truck-style spot in Boxi Park. The new location is set to open Saturday, Aug. 10, at 6941 Lake Nona Blvd., next to Park Pizza & Brewing Co.

The creamery will offer quirky treats like the Blackout Taco, a charcoal vanilla ice cream with salted caramel ganache and black sprinkles all carefully piled atop a black waffle cone taco shell.

Other flavors include Super Human (a play on the classic Superman flavor), blueberry cheesecake, mint avalanche and two vegan options: ultimate Oreo oat and electric watermelon Italian ice.

Adult guests can also add an extra kick with a boozy shot "pour-in." For $5, choose from a variety of options including Baileys, Grand Marnier, Whipped Cream Vodka (and more) and add a shot to any cone, cup or shake.

