Hungry Howie's pickle-bacon-ranch pizza launches in Orlando this weekend

By on Wed, Jun 29, 2022 at 3:45 pm

IMAGE COURTESY OF HUNGRY HOWIE'S
image courtesy of Hungry Howie's
Here's a reason to be proud to be an American.

On Friday, July 1, Hungry Howie's locations across Central Florida will launch a new pickle bacon ranch pizza, available for both pickup and dill-ivery.

"The smoky chunks of bacon combine with the tangy ranch and tart pickles to create a highly craveable, one-of-a-kind flavor that is destined be a summer must-try," a press release says. "This unique cheesy goodness is a 'dill-icious' combination of dill pickle slices, bacon, ranch and mozzarella cheese recommended on the Dill Pickle Flavored Crust®."

Howie's COO Tom Kazbour said inspiration for the pie came from the increasing popularity of pickles, but dills on slices has been a staple in Florida since last year, when the Florida State Fair blew minds and buttholes out with a pickle pizza from Tampa's Max's Mangia Bene Pizzeria.

The only Orlando spot we know of slinging dill pickles onto pizza pies is Lazy Moon, which sells a Cuban Slice (mustard base, mojo pork, ham, dill slices and mozzarella). Let us know of any others, won't you?

Howie's prices depend on the size of the pie, and while the special is only available for a limited amount of time, a Howie's spokesperson told our sister paper Creative Loafing Tampa Bay that the term of availability will depend on how popular the pizza is with customers.

This post ran first at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

